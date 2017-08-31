Rohingya flee area as fighting continues

AFP, MAUNGDAW, Myanmar

At least 18,500 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh since fighting erupted in Myanmar’s neighboring Rakhine state six days ago, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said yesterday.

Smoke billowed from at least three burning villages in the remote section of Rakhine state where Myanmar’s military is carrying out sweeps for militants, a reporter saw yesterday.

The violence, which erupted on Friday after Rohingya militants staged surprise raids on police posts, has shown little sign of abating, leaving at least 110 confirmed dead and sending thousands fleeing.

“As of last night, 18,500 people have come across,” IOM Asia-Pacific spokesman Chris Lom said, adding that an unknown number were still stuck on the Myanmar side of the border.

Exact figures were difficult to obtain, because many of those who crossed into Bangladesh might not have registered with local authorities, Lom said.

The displaced include ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

On Tuesday an estimated 6,000 had massed at the “zero line” border with Bangladesh, days after the area came under mortar and machine gun fire by Myanmar security forces.

The Rohingya, the world’s largest stateless minority and subject to severe restrictions on their movements, are barred from crossing.

Bangladeshi authorities yesterday toughened patrols in a bid to prevent more arrivals in a country that already hosts an estimated 400,000 Rohingya.

Rohingya have sneaked across the land border in large number or swum the Naf River which marks part of the frontier, but tragedy befell some of them.

The bodies of two Rohingya women and two children washed up on Bangladeshi soil yesterday, an official there told reporters, as villagers took to rickety boats or tried to swim across a frontier river.

Villagers in Rakhine yesterday continued to flee their homes.Among the dead and displaced are also ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and other tribal groups, who said they were targeted by the militants.

A Rohingya villager near the town of Maungdaw, speaking on condition of anonymity, said residents fled his hamlet as security forces approached and torched their homes.

“Villagers are running away... Where do we have to live now?” he told reporters by telephone.

It was not immediately possible to verify his account, but Rohingya who have made it into Bangladesh have brought similar testimony with them.

Large fires were visible early in the day from the May Yu River that cuts through the area worst hit by unrest, according to a reporter travelling by boat on a Myanmar government-led trip to Maungdaw.

Outlying villages have witnessed some of the worst violence, raising fears that security operations are shielded from scrutiny by the danger and inaccessibility of the area.

Rohingya villagers are stuck between police and troops hunting down the insurgents and militants offering sporadic resistance.

However, testimony gathered by reporters from the displaced reaching Bangladesh suggests some Rohinyga men are heeding a call-to-arms by the militants and are staying behind to fight in their villages.

The Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Army said its men launched Friday’s surprise attacks on police posts, killing 11 state officials with knives, homemade explosives and a few guns.

After years in which the Rohingya largely avoided violence, the group in October last year carried out deadly attacks on police posts, prompting a months-long security crackdown by Myanmar’s army, which left scores dead and forced 87,000 people to flee to Bangladesh.