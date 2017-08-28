Agencies

JAPAN

Chopper, three crew missing

The Ministry of Defense yesterday said it was searching for three crew members of a Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter in the Sea of Japan after contact was lost with the chopper. One crew member had been rescued uninjured. The ministry said the SH-60J anti-submarine warfare helicopter lost contact about 90km off the coast of Aomori Prefecture late on Saturday. It said the flight data recorder had been located, but did not say what had happened to the helicopter, whether it crashed or ditched into the sea. The self-defense force has launched an investigation into the incident.

THAILAND

Yingluck eyes UK asylum

Fugitive former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra fled to Dubai and might try to seek asylum in the UK, a junta source said on Saturday, after she ducked a legal ruling, wrong-footing the court and her supporters alike. The junta source, who is well-placed in the security hierarchy, gave a detailed description of her escape, saying she took a private jet from Thailand to Singapore and on to Dubai, the base of Shinawatra family patriarch Thaksin, who is Yingluck’s elder brother. “But Dubai is not Yingluck’s final destination,” the source said, adding she might be aiming “to claim asylum in Britain.” Thaksin, who once owned the Manchester City soccer club, owns property in London and spends significant amounts of time in the city.

CHINA

Anti-graft head suspected

The head of the anti-graft committee for the Ministry of Finance has been put under investigation for suspected graft, the Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog said yesterday. Mo Jiancheng (莫建成) was suspected of “serious discipline breaches,” a euphemism for graft, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement. Mo, who became the top graft buster for the Ministry of Finance in December 2015, was also a member of the ministry’s party committee and previously served as deputy party secretary and vice governor of Jiangxi Province.

SPAIN

Defiance march in Barcelona

Hundreds of thousands of people marched down Barcelona’s Passeig de Gracia yesterday behind the slogan no tinc por (“I am not afraid”) in a show of defiance after last week’s terror attacks that left 15 people dead and more than 100 injured in Barcelona and Cambrils. The protest, the largest in the city since about 2 million protested against the Iraq war in 2003, was called by the city council and the Catalan government. Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau called on people to “fill the streets to overflowing” and to show unity in the face of threats of further attacks on Spain from the Islamic State group. Led by King Felipe VI, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy marched alongside an array of senior government officials and others.

UNITED STATES

Canine marine laid to rest

The ashes of a cancer-stricken service black lab who served three tours in Afghanistan with the marines have reached their final resting place. A couple hundred people on Saturday gathered for Cena’s burial at the Michigan War Dog Memorial, reports said. The dog was a bomb-sniffer until retiring in 2014. Cena became a service dog for Lance Corporal Jeff DeYoung, the dog’s first wartime partner. DeYoung organized a celebration last month in Muskegon that drew hundreds before Cena was euthanized at a museum ship and carried off in a flag-draped coffin.