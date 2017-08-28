Second storm hits HK and Macau

AFP, HONG KONG

A powerful storm lashed Hong Kong and Macau yesterday, just days after a typhoon swept through the region and claimed at least 18 lives.

Both territories early yesterday raised a Typhoon 8 signal — the third-highest warning level — as Severe Tropical Storm Pakhar made landfall in the region, where emergency workers were still battling to repair Wednesday’s damage.

A total of 206 flights were canceled and another 471 delayed, while 44 flights had to divert, Hong Kong’s Airport Authority said.

Cathay Pacific said “cancelations, diversions and severe delays” were expected.

All ferry services in Hong Kong were suspended until the storm warning was lowered in both territories in the early afternoon, while dozens of trees weakened by Wednesday’s typhoon were brought down.

No deaths were reported after the storm lashed Hong Kong with winds of up to 130kph, but hospital officials said 62 people were injured.

A Chinese cargo ship was sinking east of Hong Kong yesterday morning, but all 11 crew members were rescued, the Hong Kong government flying service said.

In Macau, authorities issued fresh flooding warnings as shops that were battered on Wednesday remained closed. Traffic lights stayed blacked out with power yet to return to parts of the territory.

The water supply has been restored, a Macau government statement said yesterday, but buildings with damaged pumps still lacked water.

“This is tough, but there is nothing we can do,” said shopowner Leung Chin-pang, who has been without water since the first storm hit.

Pakhar — named after a freshwater fish in the lower Mekong River — arrived as worst-hit Macau was still picking up the pieces following Typhoon Hato, the city’s strongest typhoon in 53 years, its government said.

Dozens of visitors yesterday had returned to the main tourist attraction of Senado Square in Macau as the cleanup progressed.

Streets appeared cleaner after residents of all ages and about 1,000 troops from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Macau garrison worked to clear piles of debris blocking the streets.

Four Hong Kong journalists covering the effects of the typhoon on Saturday were barred entry into Macau on the grounds that they “threatened the stability of internal security,” the Hong Kong Journalists’ Association said.

The group in a statement expressed “deep regret” over the incident and urged Macau’s authorities to respect press freedom.