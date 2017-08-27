President pardons former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Friday granted a pardon to controversial former Arizona lawman and political ally Joe Arpaio less than a month after he was convicted of criminal contempt in a case involving racial profiling.

“Throughout his time as sheriff, Arpaio continued his life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration,” said a White House statement announcing Arpaio’s pardon, the first of Trump’s administration.

Arpaio, 85, the self-proclaimed “toughest sheriff in America,” lost a bid for re-election in Arizona’s Maricopa County in November last year after 24 years in office.

He is known for his crackdown on undocumented immigrants and investigating unfounded claims questioning former US president Barack Obama’s citizenship.

“I have to thank the president for what he has done, that’s for sure,” Arpaio told reporters in a brief telephone interview from his Arizona home. “He’s a big supporter of law enforcement.”

Arpaio told reporters that he would reveal more about the case tomorrow or on Tuesday and detail the “real story” behind the case that brought him to trial.

He has long maintained that the prosecution under the Obama administration was political, aimed at helping oust him from office.

Civil rights advocates slammed Trump’s decision as an endorsement of racist and unlawful immigration policies.

“Once again, the president has acted in support of illegal, failed immigration enforcement practices that target people of color and that have been struck down by the courts,” said American Civil Liberties Union deputy legal director Cecillia Wang, who sought the court injunction against Arpaio.

The pardon sent “a dangerous message that a law enforcement officer who abused his position of power and defied a court order can simply be excused by a president who himself clearly does not respect the law,” said Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and former head of the US Department of Justice’s civil rights division.

Arpaio was convicted on July 31 by US District Judge Susan Bolton, who ruled Arpaio had willfully violated a 2011 injunction barring his officers from stopping and detaining Latino motorists solely on suspicion that they were in the country illegally.