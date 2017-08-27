Man shot dead after stabbing soldier in Brussels

AFP, BRUSSELS

A man wielding a knife was on Friday shot dead after wounding a soldier in Brussels in a suspected “terrorist attack,” while in London counterterrorism detectives were investigating a similar attack on police near Buckingham Palace.

Belgian prosecutors said the attacker yelled “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great”) during the assault before being shot by soldiers in the city center, which has been on high alert since last year’s carnage at the airport and on the metro.

“We believe it is a terrorist attack,” a prosecutors’ office spokeswoman said.

The attack took place at about 8pm, and Belgian media said the assailant was about 30 and of Somali origin.

Less than two hours later, two British police officers were slightly injured while arresting a man with a large knife outside Buckingham Palace.

The 26-year-old attacker, who was initially detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting police, was later arrested under Britain’s Terrorism Act 2000.

“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Service’s Counter Terrorism Command are now investigating the incident,” police said.

Queen Elizabeth II was at her Balmoral residence in Scotland at the time.

The incidents follow vehicle attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in Spain last week, which killed 15 people, and a stabbing spree in Finland that left two dead and eight wounded.

Much of Europe is on high alert following a string of major attacks over the past two years — most of which have been claimed by, or blamed on, Muslim extremists.

One of the two soldiers targeted in Brussels was “slightly” wounded, said federal prosecutors, who have opened a terror probe.

“All our support for our military,” Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Twitter. “Our security services remain attentive, we are monitoring the situation closely with the Crisis Center.”

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close told reporters the incident was the work of a “lone individual.”

“I heard yelling and straight away two shots,” said a witness named Yohan, who did not wish to give his surname.

As he approached, he said he saw “a soldier bleeding from his hand and a man on the ground,” who had a beard and was wearing a hood.

The attack occurred on a boulevard near the Grand Place central square, one of the “sensitive” areas of the Belgian capital, where armed soldiers are on patrol because of the terrorist threat.

Soldiers have been deployed at railway stations and landmark buildings in Brussels since the November 2015 attacks on Paris, after which investigators found the assailants had a clear link Brussels.

Their presence has been reinforced since suicide bombers struck Brussels Airport and Maalbeek metro station in March last year, killing 32 people and wounding hundreds more.

In June, a man who tried to bomb Brussels Central Station was shot dead by a soldier.

In Britain, 35 people have been killed in three attacks in London and Manchester since March.