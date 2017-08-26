Nothing can stop long-range air force exercises: Beijing

Reuters, BEIJING

No amount of interference or shadowing of its aircraft will stop the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force from carrying out long-range drills, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said, announcing another round of exercises.

The air force carried out long-range exercises on Thursday, the ministry said late that same day, without giving details of where they happened.

Japan said it was concerned about bombers flying close to its territory.

Such “normal” drills are in accordance with international law and practices and are part of an “ordinary need” to raise combat abilities and strengthen the military, the ministry said.

“No matter what obstructions are encountered, the Chinese air force will carry on as before; no matter who flies with us, the Chinese air force will fly a lot and as normal,” the ministry added, citing an air force spokesman.

The Japanese government said six Chinese bombers flying from the East China Sea on Thursday passed close to its territory en route to the Pacific Ocean.

“It was the first time we have recorded Chinese military aircraft flying this route,” Japanese Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera said during a regular media briefing yesterday.

“We expressed our concern through diplomatic channels,” he added.

China has been increasingly asserting itself in territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas.

China is in the middle of an ambitious military modernization program that includes building aircraft carriers and developing stealth fighters to give it the ability to project power far from its territory.