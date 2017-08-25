Agencies

CHINA

Xi willing to work with Seoul

President Xi Jinping (習近平) has said he is willing to work with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on addressing differences between the two countries following months of angry rhetoric and economic retaliation over Seoul’s deployment of a US missile-defense system. Xi’s remarks were yesterday sent in a message to Moon marking the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Beijing and Seoul. Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying that he was willing to make “concerted efforts” to improve relations, but did not directly mention the US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system. The government has retaliated against Seoul by suspending visits to South Korea by tour groups and trips to China by South Korean entertainers. South Korean businesses have faced boycotts, especially retail group Lotte, which provided the land for the missile defense system.

INDIA

Authorities brace for verdict

Several northern cities were yesterday placed under a security lockdown ahead of a verdict in a rape trial involving a controversial and hugely popular spiritual leader. Tens of thousands of followers of the flamboyant guru of the quasi-religious sect Dera Sacha Sauda have gathered in the town of Panchkula, where a special court is scheduled to announce a verdict today. The guru, who calls himself Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, has denied the charges. Thousands of police and paramilitary soldiers have deployed in Panchkula and nearby areas fearing violence in the event of a guilty verdict. The sect claims to have 50 million followers and runs a spiritual empire that promotes vegetarianism and campaigns against drug addiction.

RUSSIA

Bombers fly around S Korea

Strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear bombs have flown over the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan, the Yellow Sea and the East China Sea, prompting Japan and South Korea to scramble jets to escort them, the Ministry of Defense said yesterday. It said in a statement that the Tupolev TU-95MS bombers flew over neutral waters and were accompanied by Sukhoi SU-35S fighter jets and Beriev A-50 early warning and control aircraft. The ministry gave no details about the overall number of aircraft that had taken part in what it called a prearranged flight and did not say when or why the mission took place. The TU-95MS bombers were refueled mid-air during the mission, the ministry said. During parts of the route, the bombers were escorted by South Korean and Japanese military jets, it added.

VIETNAM

Trong calls for ASEAN unity

Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has called for greater unity among Southeast Asian states at a time when the country has appeared increasingly isolated in challenging China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea. Making the first visit by a party chief to Indonesia, Trong said in a speech televised at home on Wednesday that ASEAN needed to be unified in resolving territorial disputes. “Do not let ASEAN become a playing card for the competition among major countries,” Trong said, without providing further detail. The nation has emerged as the most vocal opponent of China’s claims in the South China Sea, where more than US$3 trillion in cargo pass every year. Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei also have claims to the sea. After Indonesia, Trong is due to visit Myanmar.