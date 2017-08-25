Guatemalan leader said to seek ouster of anti-graft chief

Reuters, GUATEMALA CITY

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales is to ask UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to remove the head of a UN-backed investigative body probing the politician’s family for suspected graft, two government officials said on Wednesday.

Morales, a former comedian elected on a pledge to fight corruption, has been tarnished by a graft probe led by the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) focused on an elder brother and one of the president’s sons.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the officials said that Morales would travel to New York this week, where he would ask Guterres to replace CICIG Commissioner Ivan Velasquez, a Colombian whose tenure is scheduled to expire in 2019.

Guatemalan Attorney General Thelma Aldana on Tuesday said that she would resign if the president ousted Velasquez.

Guatemalan presidential spokesman Heinz Heimann told a news conference that Morales would meet Guterres this afternoon and discuss issues including how to improve the CICIG.

Heimann added that Morales aimed to propose a new framework for combating crime during his visit, but declined to say whether he would ask for Velasquez to be removed.

The US embassy in Guatemala said that it “firmly supported” Velasquez’s work.

“We believe it is crucial that CICIG continue its mission, working with Guatemalan institutions, to strengthen Guatemala’s democracy,” it said.

Guterres’ spokesmanm Stephane Dujarric, said that the UN had not received any complaints about Velasquez from Guatemala’s government and said Guterres “heartily commends the work of commissioner Velasquez.”

Velasquez and the CICIG led the probe into an alleged multimillion US dollar customs racket that resulted in the 2015 arrest and imprisonment of former Guatemalan president Otto Perez, his vice president, Roxana Baldetti, and other top officials.

Perez and Baldetti are on trial on a string of corruption charges, including bribery. They deny any wrongdoing.

That scandal sparked public outcry in Guatemala and was instrumental in paving the way for Morales to win the presidency.

However, the fraud probe into Sammy Morales, the president’s brother, and Jose Manuel Morales, the president’s son, has sparked protests and calls for his resignation.

The pair are under investigation over suspicious payments linked to the mother of Jose Manuel Morales’ girlfriend in 2013. The men are under house arrest and deny any wrongdoing.

The CICIG’s investigations in Guatemala had strong backing from the administration of former US president Barack Obama.