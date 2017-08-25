Fleeing Maduro critic says Venezuela now lawless

AFP, BRASILIA

Venezuela’s fugitive former attorney general Luisa Ortega on Wednesday surfaced in Brazil claiming to possess “a lot” of proof of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s corruption and warning that her life remains in danger.

Days after a dramatic escape from chaotic Venezuela, Ortega turned up the heat on Maduro, who has asked Interpol to issue a “red notice” warrant for her arrest.

Ortega — speaking at a crime-fighting conference in the Brazilian capital with representatives from the Latin American regional trading alliance Mercosur — said Maduro enriched himself in a massive corruption scheme uncovered at Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht.

“I have a lot of proof, concretely in the Odebrecht case, which implicates many high-ranking Venezuelans, starting with the president of the republic,” she said.

“The rule of law has died” under Maduro, she said, adding that the nation has become a criminal haven where evidence in organized crime cases tends to “disappear.”

“There are many in Venezuela who have an interest in stopping investigations of corruption cases or cases related to drug trafficking or terrorism,” she said.

The move came as US Vice President Mike Pence said that Washington would not allow “the collapse of Venezuela.”

“The collapse of Venezuela will endanger all who call the western hemisphere home,” Pence said in remarks delivered on Wednesday before about 600 people at a Catholic church in Doral, the heart of Miami’s Venezuelan community.

“We cannot and will not let that happen,” he said, adding that “working with our allies in the Latin American region, the US will confront and overcome all who dare to threaten our well-being.”

Ortega, who fled to Colombia from Venezuela with her husband, German Ferrer, on Friday last week, said she was still in danger.

“I have received threats that there may be an attempt against my life and I hold the Venezuelan government responsible if this happens,” she said at the conference.

Brazil’s prosecutor general said in a statement that he had personally invited Ortega, adding to the intrigue since she was fired by Maduro this month and charged with misconduct.

The prosecutor appointed under Maduro to take Ortega’s place dismissed her allegations, saying “they have no legal validity.”

“They would have validity if she had presented these supposed proofs before the judicial system,” Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab said.

Saab described Ortega’s statements as “libelous propaganda” and said there was a hidden agenda behind her traveling in exile.

“We should see who is supporting these trips,” he said.

However, neighboring Colombia and Brazil have come to Ortega’s defense and firmly condemn Maduro’s handling of violent political unrest and economic collapse.

Venezuela has been suspended indefinitely from the Mercosur group.

Since fleeing, Ortega has hit back, using her growing international platform to accuse Maduro and his close allies in the Odebrecht scandal, which involved enormous quantities of bribes paid to politicians around the region and in Brazil to win contracts.

“We have all the elements that incriminate not only the president, but his close advisers,” she said, fingering Diosdado Cabello, a prominent ruling party member.

“In the Odebrecht case, we have discovered that they deposited US$100 million for Diosdado Cabello to a Spanish company called TSE Arietis, whose owners are his cousins,” she said.