YEMEN

Airstrike kills at least 30

At least 30 people were killed in an airstrike yesterday that hit a small hotel north of the capital, Sana’a, the armed Houthi movement said. Al-Jazeera television said dozens of people were killed and wounded in the attack in the Arhab area. A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, which is fighting the Iran-allied Houthis in the country, was not available for comment. The Houthis, who control Sana’a and the northern part of the country, are fighting the internationally recognized government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia and its allies in a civil war. “More than 30 martyrs in airstrike on small hotel in Arhab,” Houthi-run television station Almaseera said in a newsflash.

AFGHANISTAN

Suicide car blast kills seven

A Taliban suicide car bomber yesterday targeted a military convoy in Helmand province, killing at least seven people, a provincial official said. The explosion in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, also wounded 42 people, mostly civilians, Helmand provincial governor spokesman Omar Zwak said. Initial reports show that those killed included a small girl, two women and four soldiers, Zwak said, adding that the death toll could rise further. The bombing took place near the police chief’s headquarters. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in a Twitter post.

SRI LANKA

Presidents ousts minister

President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday sacked his controversial minister of justice for speaking out against a billion-dollar deal to sell a stake in a lossmaking deep sea port to China. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe had publicly denounced the US$1.1 billion sale last month of a 70 percent stake in Hambantota port to state-owned China Merchants Port Holdings. “He [Rajapakshe] had violated collective Cabinet responsibility by openly speaking against the deal,” government spokesman Gayantha Karunathillaka said. The minister was sacked a day after facing sanctions from his own party for alleged breaches of discipline.

SAUDI ARABIA

Teen dancer released

A 14-year-old boy who was detained by police for dancing to the song Macarena at a traffic intersection has been released with a warning about road safety, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. The boy was filmed dancing to the catchy 1990s hit song in front of five lanes of cars stopped at a traffic light, in a clip widely shared on social media. Police had said the teenager, whose name and nationality were not given, was questioned because he had shown “improper public behavior” and disrupted traffic. A ministry statement said the boy had been released without charge. It said the boy and his legal guardian “signed a written pledge that the teen will not engage in behavior that could endanger his life and the life of others again.”

PAKISTAN

Ex-PM’s wife to run

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife is to run for a seat in parliament despite having been diagnosed with throat cancer. Kulsoom Nawaz is being treated at a London hospital and plans to return to the country for the vote next month in Lahore, Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said. Earlier this month, Sharif’s ruling party said Nawaz would take part in the election, running for the same seat left vacant after her husband was disqualified from office by the Supreme Court for concealing assets.