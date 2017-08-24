Museum visitors break 800-year-old coffin taking picture

The Guardian

An 800-year-old coffin on display in a museum was damaged when a child was placed inside it to pose for a photograph.

The artifact, which is housed at Prittlewell Priory Museum in Southend in Essex, England, was accidentally knocked off its stand and broken after the child was lifted over a protective barrier.

The family left the busy museum on Aug. 4 without reporting the damage, leaving staff to discover it for themselves.

The incident was caught by a surveillance camera.

“The care of our collections is of paramount importance to us and this isolated incident has been upsetting for the museums service, whose staff strive to protect Southend’s heritage within our historic sites,” said Claire Reed, the conservator responsible for repairing the sarcophagus. “My priority is to carefully carry out the treatment needed to restore this significant artifact so it can continue to be part of the fascinating story of Prittlewell Priory.”

The coffin was found in the grounds of the priory in 1921 complete with a skeleton that could have been a senior monk. The priory was founded by Cluniac monks in the 13th century and at its peak had as many as 100 monks living there.

The sandstone casket that was damaged is the last of its kind.

“It’s a very important artifact and historically unique to us, as we don’t have much archeology from the priory,” Reed said.

Luckily for all, the repairs have been estimated to cost less than ￡100 (US$128). The coffin is now to be completely enclosed to prevent damage while the curatorial team assess how best to carry out the repairs.

Visitors are being reminded that they should observe and respect any barriers and signs in place, which are there to protect the important heritage and history of the local area.

“You can put all the risk assessments in place, but you really don’t expect people to try to get into the artifacts,” Reed said.