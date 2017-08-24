Angolans go to polls as president ready to step down after 38 years in power

AP, JOHANNESBURG

Angolans yesterday voted in an election in which the minister of defense is the front-runner to succeed Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who is to step down after 38 years in power in an oil-rich country beset by widespread poverty and corruption.

About 9.3 million Angolans are registered to vote for the 220-member National Assembly; the winning party will then select the president.

Dos Santos’ chosen successor is Joao Lourenco, the minister of defense and a former governor who fought in the war against Portuguese colonial rule and the long civil war that ended in 2002.

Dos Santos, accompanied by wife, Ana Paula dos Santos, and Lourenco voted separately yesterday morning in Luanda, the Angolan capital, the state-run Agencia Angola Press reported.

The main opposition leader, Isaias Samakuva of the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), cast his ballot at a polling station set up at a university in a Luanda suburb.

The ruling MPLA party, whose Portuguese acronym means Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola, won the 2012 election with 72 percent of votes amid allegations of irregularities.

Angola is beset by poverty, corruption and human rights concerns, though some analysts believe new leadership could open the way to more accountability.

Lourenco, 63, has pledged to fight graft and is seen as a symbol of stability and even incremental change in a country struggling with severe economic problems.

However, critics said that entrenched patronage networks continue to benefit an elite that includes Isabel dos Santos, the president’s daughter and head of the state oil company Sonangol, and Jose Filomeno dos Santos, a son in charge of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund.

Additionally, dos Santos, 74, is expected to remain the ruling party’s leader, though there are concerns about his health since he received medical treatment in Spain this year.

There are opportunities for fiscal reform if Lourenco becomes Angola’s new president as expected, said Stuart Culverhouse. a senior analyst at Exotix Capital, an investment bank that focuses on developing economies.

“While we expect broad continuity, investors will be hoping to see further measures to improve transparency and a boost for the private sector,” he said in a statement.

Angolan rights activists have alleged that the ruling party unfairly used state machinery ahead of the election, adding that most media coverage focused on the MPLA campaign.

Election observers from other African countries are monitoring the vote, but the EU is not sending a full-fledged observer mission because it says the Angolan government wanted to impose restrictions, including limited access to polling stations around the country.