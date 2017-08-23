Agencies

IRAN

Tehran warns US over deal

Tehran can resume high-level uranium enrichment within five days if the US tears up the nuclear deal, Atomic Energy Organization head Ali Akbar Salehi said yesterday. “If we make a determination, at most in five days we can start 20 percent enrichment in Fordo [nuclear plant],” he said in an interview with state broadcaster IRIB. “Of course we would not like such a thing to happen as we made a lot of effort to achieve the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” he said, referring to the nuclear deal.

INDIA

Effluent turns dogs blue

Authorities in Mumbai have shut down a manufacturing company after it was accused of dumping untreated industrial waste and dyes into a local river that resulted in 11 dogs turning blue. The group of strangely colored canines was first spotted on Aug. 11, according to the Hindustan Times, prompting locals to complain to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board about dyes being dumped in the Kasadi river, where the animals often swim. The board investigated, shutting down the company on Wednesday last week after confirming that canines were turning blue due to air and water pollution linked to the plant. An animal welfare agency managed to capture one of the dogs and wash some of the blue dye off. The group concluded that the dog seemed unharmed in all other ways.

UNITED STATES

Train crash injures 42

A train crash in Philadelphia early yesterday injured 42 people, authorities said. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority spokeswoman Heather Redfern said a high-speed train ran into another one that was stationary and unoccupied at the 69th Street Terminal in the city’s Upper Darby suburb. “All 42 people on board the train that was moving were injured and all appear to be non life-threatening,” she said, adding the cause of the crash just after midnight was being investigated.

UNITED STATES

Two Kennedys arrested

Two members of the Kennedy family have been arrested in Massachusetts following complaints about a loud party and fireworks. Barnstable police said officers responded to a home near the family compound in Hyannis Port early on Sunday morning on noise complaints. Police said 52-year-old Matthew Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town’s noise law. They were later released on their own recognizance. Matthew Kennedy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday in Barnstable District Court. Caroline Kennedy is to be arraigned at a later date. Matthew Kennedy is an author and the ninth child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy.

UAE

Man hides pills in intestines

A man found himself in a legal mess after allegedly trying to smuggle 5.7 million amphetamine pills into the sheikhdom hidden inside sheep intestines, a state-owned newspaper in Dubai reported yesterday. The man appeared in court on charges he hid the pills in intestines packed into drums heading into Dubai’s massive Jebel Ali port, al-Bayan newspaper reported. Prosecutors said the man said his brother had told him to try to bring the intestines into the country. Customs authorities discovered the pills when they inspected the cargo before it was to be released and taken to a warehouse.