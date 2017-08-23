Russia detains top theater director on fraud allegations

AFP, MOSCOW

Russia’s Investigative Committee yesterday said that it had detained top theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov on suspicion of committing massive fraud.

Serebrennikov, 47, is the artistic director of Moscow’s Gogol Center theater and has staged productions at the legendary Bolshoi Theater. His films have been shown at Cannes and Venice film festivals.

The Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said in a statement he was being held on suspicion of defrauding the state of at least 68 million rubles (US$1.15 million) in arts funding between 2011 and 2014.

Serebrennikov’s lawyer Dmitry Kharitonov told Kommersant FM radio that an investigator told him of the detention that morning and it was “a complete surprise.”

He said that Serebrennikov had been shooting a film in Saint Petersburg.

In recent years Serebrennikov has criticized growing censorship of the arts by officials, warning last year that “everything is returning to the most pathetic Soviet practices.”

Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Alexander Zhuravsky told TASS news agency that he learned of Serebrennikov’s detention from media, but said that “if they detained him, it means there is some legal decision that calls for such a measure.”

Serebrennikov could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the charges.

The Investigative Committee said it intends to press charges against Serebrennikov.

The case concerns a theatrical project he set up called Platform, which staged shows in Moscow.

A former accountant has given evidence against Serebrennikov, accusing him of embezzling money allocated for the Platform project.