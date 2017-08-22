Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Online abuse to be punished

Online abuse will be treated as seriously as offline offenses, the Crown Prosecution Service said yesterday in new guidance on handling hate crimes. The rules — which included guidelines on helping disabled and bisexual victims — were meant to encourage more people to come forward and press courts to impose longer sentences, it said. “This is a crime that’s under-reported. Sometimes people feel that they just have to put up with it... That’s absolutely not the case,” Alison Saunders, the director of public prosecutions, told the BBC. The new advice was in response to the growth of social media, the service said.

GERMANY

Merkel warns Turkey

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday warned Turkey not to “misuse” Interpol to pursue its critics after a Spanish court ordered the conditional release of a Turkish-German writer wanted by Ankara. Dogan Akhanli, who writes about Turkey’s human rights record, was on Saturday arrested while on holiday in Granada, Spain, on an Interpol red notice, similar to an international arrest warrant, from Ankara. “That’s not on,” said Merkel about the latest case of a German citizen being pursued by Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s government, adding that countries “must not misuse international organizations such as Interpol.”

IRAN

New Cabinet approved

President Hassan Rouhani won lawmakers’ approval for all but one of his new Cabinet, in an overwhelming show of support for an agenda criticized by some conservatives. Parliament on Sunday voted to reappoint Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh and Minister of Foreign Affiars Mohammad Javad Zarif, top Rouhani allies during his first term, as well as 14 other ministers. The only candidate to lose a vote of confidence was Ministry of Energy nominee Habibollah Bitaraf. “We need to move forward. This is not the time to have proponents and opponents. We all need to help and act,” Rouhani said.

CANADA

Rival groups clash

Clashes erupted on Sunday between police and dozens of anti-racist campaigners on the sidelines of a pro-immigration rally in Quebec City, while a demonstration organized by extreme-right protesters gained little traction. A few hundred people gathered in Quebec City’s center early afternoon to counter-protest a planned far-right rally, supporters of which spent much of the day stuck in a parking lot. In a bid to keep the two rallies apart, police erected a security cordon, but declared the anti-racist demonstration illegal after sporadic clashes broke out and hooded individuals threw projectiles at police.

CROATIA

Dogs tuck into special treats

Specially brewed beer made of chicken and vegetables, and ice cream made from bananas, peanuts, yogurt and soy milk are top items on the menu in the nation’s only beach bar for dogs. To spice up lazy beach days, the Monty’s Dog Beach Bar organized a competition on Sunday evening in which dogs and their owners competed as teams. Fifteen owners and their dogs took part in the competition, running down the pier and then jumping into the water and swimming 100m or so to the shore. The fastest four-legged athlete of the day won a 7kg bag of dog food and a weekend at a local hotel.

SOUTH KOREA

Annual war drills begin

US and local troops yesterday began their annual war games. The Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills are largely computer-simulated war games held every summer, and always draw a furious response from Pyongyang, which views them as an invasion rehearsal. This year’s 11-day training program involves 17,500 US troops and 50,000 local soldiers, according to the US military command in the nation and Seoul’s Ministry of National Defense.