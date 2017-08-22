One dead after car drives into Marseille bus stops

AFP, MARSEILLE, France

One person was killed and another seriously injured yesterday in the southern French city of Marseille after a car plowed into people at two different bus stops, police sources said, adding that the suspected driver had been arrested.

The incident in France’s second-largest city took place at about 9am local time, one source said, who asked not to be named.

A motive for the attack is not yet known.

The Renault car first drove at speed toward a bus stop in the city’s 13th district, leaving one person seriously hurt, before targeting another stop in the 11th district, causing one fatality.

Julien Ravier, mayor of the 11th and 12th districts, told BFM-TV news channel that the victim was a woman in her 40s who was waiting alone at the stop.

The police source said the driver was in his mid-30s and was not from Marseille. Another source said the vehicle was a van.

French counterterrorism prosecutors said they would not investigate the incident for now, a judicial source said.

BFM-TV reported that a bystander noted the registration number of the car, which the police used to trace the vehicle to the city’s Old Port District, where the suspect was arrested.

Police sealed off the port area and on Twitter urged residents to avoid the neighborhood, which is popular with tourists.

The suspect was known to police for minor crimes and has psychological issues, a police source said.

Additional reporting by Reuters