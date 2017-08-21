Agencies

ZIMBABWE

Grace Mugabe back home

Grace Mugabe and her husband, President Robert Mugabe, yesterday returned home from South Africa, despite calls that she be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting a young model at a luxury hotel in Johannesburg. A report by state broadcaster ZBC showed Grace Mugabe greeting government and military officials at the Harare airport after returning on an Air Zimbabwe flight with her husband, who had attended a summit of southern African leaders in Pretoria. South African police had issued a “red alert” at borders to ensure she did not leave undetected, but yesterday the South African government restricted all official comment on the matter to the police ministry.

AUSTRALIA

‘Anti-terror vehicle’ plan set

The government yesterday released a strategy to prevent vehicle terror attacks carried out in crowded public places. The report — commissioned after 86 people were killed in a truck attack in Nice, France, last year — gives venue operators a “toolkit” to work from when addressing terrorism concerns. The strategy offers businesses and local governments a guide to assessing how vulnerable their sites are to attacks, including from vehicles, and how to make them safer. Suggested steps include deterrent options like fencing and closed circuit cameras, delaying approaches such as trees and statues to slow down vehicles, and quick response staff.

RUSSIA

Stabber shot by police

From seven to eight people were wounded in a knife attack in the Siberian city of Surgut, criminal investigators said on Saturday, adding that the attacker had been shot dead by police. The Islamic State group said one of its fighters had carried out the attack, although a local law enforcement spokeswoman would not comment on whether police regarded the incident as terrorism-related.

PAKISTAN

Nun given state funeral

Ruth Pfau, a German nun who devoted her life to combatting leprosy, was buried on Saturday with full state honors, in an unprecedented service for a foreign Christian in the Muslim-majority country. Pfau, who died at the age of 87 on Aug. 10, arrived in Karachi in 1960. She was the founder of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre in Karachi. Working with the government, Pfau expanded leprosy treatment centers in more than 150 cities and towns nationwide, training doctors, treating thousands of victims and helping establish a national program to bring the disease under control. President Mamnoon Hussain attended the funeral service at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Karachi.

FRANCE

Scam artist arrested

A huckster sentenced for tricking dozens of local banks and businesses into handing over millions of euros has been arrested in Ukraine after a hunt lasting more than two years. Judicial sources and a lawyer for Gilbert Chikli, a 51-year-old Frenchman, said an extradition hearing was to be held yesterday after he was detained on Friday. He targeted 33 banks and businesses in 2005 and 2006, swindling a total of 60.5 million euros (US$71.15 million).

ROMANIA

Bishop resigns over tape

An Orthodox Church bishop has resigned after a video was released of him having sex with a 17-year-old student from his seminary, local media reports said. Corneliu Barladeanu, bishop of the city of Husi, maintains he is innocent.