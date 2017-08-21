Rescuers search for more victims from Indian train crash

AFP, NEW DELHI

Emergency crews yesterday searched mangled carriages for any further victims after a train crash in northern India killed 23 passengers, the fourth major accident this year on the crumbling network.

Another 156 people were injured when 14 carriages came off the tracks in Muzaffarnagar District in Uttar Pradesh, 130km from New Delhi, on Saturday evening.

The coaches were left in a mangled heap after the express train derailed at 100kph, crashing into nearby houses and a college.

Rescuers yesterday used gas-powered saws to prise apart the tangled metal and search the wreckage with sniffer dogs.

“We are checking the coaches thoroughly for any survivors or bodies. We will clear the tracks today,” Muzaffarnagar District police chief Anant Dev said.

A large crowd descended on the accident site to help free passengers from the damaged carriages, many of which were upended and torn open.

Some of the injured were seriously hurt, but many had been released from hospital after receiving treatment, Dev said.

The Utkal-Kalinga express left the east coast city of Puri on Thursday evening and was scheduled to arrive in the northern city of Haridwar yesterday.

The government has ordered an inquiry into the accident amid speculation unscheduled maintenance work was underway at the time.

“It’s too early to make any claims. Maintainance happens round the clock but everything will be clear after the probe is completed,” a senior railway official said on condition of anonymity.

Another railway official, R.N. Singh, told the Press Trust of India there was “routine work” underway, but would not elaborate given the pending investigation.

Investigators were also probing whether sabotage was involved.