Agencies

FINLAND

Two killed in knife attack

Police are investigating Friday’s knife attacks that killed two and wounded eight in the city of Turku as crimes related to terrorism, they said yesterday. The suspect was an 18-year-old Moroccan, police added. The two people killed were Finns, and an Italian and two Swedes were among the injured, they said. “Due to information received during the night, the Turku stabbings are now being investigated as murders with terrorist intent,” the National Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Following the attacks on Friday, police shot the suspected attacker in the leg and arrested him. Security was reinforced nationwide with increased patrols and more surveillance in case more people were involved.

JAPAN

Missile evacuation drill held

Residents of a coastal town yesterday held evacuation drills to prepare for any launch of North Korean missiles toward the US Pacific territory of Guam that would fly over their homes. Nearly 130 people took part in the drill in Kotoura, which has a population of 18,000, a town official said. For 10 minutes, people ducked covering their heads with their arms. Many of those taking part said they were worried. North Korea has in the past threatened to attack Japan.

A North Korean missile could reach Japan in about 10 minutes. “A lot of people participated in the drill with a sense of emergency,” said Yosuke Suenaga, the Cabinet counsellor of situation response and crisis management.

UNITED STATES

Polanski case not closed

A US judge on Friday rejected a bid by a woman Roman Polanski raped as a teenager to close the case, saying the fugitive filmmaker must appear in court for the matter to be resolved. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon said in a 10-page ruling that while Samantha Geimer — who was 13 at the time — had clearly suffered because of the case, he could not dismiss it “merely because it would be in the victim’s best interest.” Polanski, who turned 84 on Friday, fled the US in 1978 before he could be sentenced after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with Geimer.

AUSTRIA

Storm kills two in beer tent

An intense storm ripped through a beer tent in the country’s northwest, killing two people and injuring at least 40, local media reported late on Friday. About 700 people were in the tent erected for a local volunteer fire department festival in St Johann am Walde, located northeast of Salzburg, when the storm hit suddenly at about 9:30pm. A man and a woman, both about 20 years old, died, the Austrian Press Agency reported. Of those injured, 10 suffered serious injuries, media reported, without providing specifics.

UNITED STATES

Two killed in shootouts

One police officer was killed and three wounded in nighttime shootings in two Florida cities where the officers were responding to suspected drug activity and reports of a suicide attempt, police said yesterday. One officer was killed and another gravely injured late on Friday night in Kissimmee just south of the theme park hub of Orlando. The other two officers were injured a couple of hours later in Jacksonville, one of them shot in both hands and the other in the stomach. Three of four suspects in the Kissimmee shooting were arrested, and the shooter in Jacksonville was shot and killed when police returned fire.