S Africa on ‘red alert’ to stop Grace Mugabe fleeing

Reuters, JOHANNESBURG

South African police have put a “red alert” on the country’s borders to prevent any attempted flight by Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe, who is accused of assaulting a model in a Johannesburg hotel with an electric cable.

Her 93-year-old husband, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, is also in South Africa for a regional summit, complicating the diplomatic dilemma confronting Pretoria, which already has a difficult relationship with its troubled northern neighbor.

South Africa is home to an estimated 3 million Zimbabweans who accuse Mugabe of trashing a promising African democracy, but Pretoria has been powerless to prevent Zimbabwe’s economic and political decline over the past two decades.

Grace Mugabe, 52, has asked for diplomatic immunity in the case, but has not been charged.

Her whereabouts were not known on Thursday, although South African Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula said she remained in the country.

The alleged victim, 20-year-old Gabriella Engels, has accused Mugabe of barging into a hotel room on Sunday, where Engels was waiting to meet one of Mugabe’s sons, and whipping her with an electric extension cable.

Mugabe had been due to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon under a deal struck with authorities, but failed to turn up, police said.

On Thursday, Mbalula said a “red alert” had been issued to South African border posts to prevent Grace Mugabe fleeing.

“We had already put tabs on the borders, in relation to her leaving the country, so there’s no question about that,” he said.

The South African government has made no official comment on the case and Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesmen have not answered their telephones for two days, but the issue is causing waves at the highest level.

South African Minister of Justice Michael Masutha told reporters that he was attending a meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the matter, but declined to give details.

Police have said Grace would get no special treatment, and Engels’ mother, Debbie, is cranking up the public pressure, including releasing graphic pictures of her daughter’s head injuries that required 14 stitches.

On Thursday, it emerged that she had also enlisted the legal help of Gerrie Nel, the former state prosecutor who secured a murder conviction against track star Oscar Pistorius.

At a news conference, Nel said the Engels family had been offered cash to drop the case, but had turned it down.

“It’s not about money. It’s about justice,” he said.

Nicknamed “The Pitbull” for his combative style in the Pistorius trial, he also said detectives had told Engels they were seeking an arrest warrant for Mugabe.

However, a senior police source said Nel was jumping the gun because of Mugabe’s application for diplomatic immunity.

“We are not preparing an arrest warrant yet,” the source said. “Our investigations were completed, but before we could take the next step, the suspect applied to invoke diplomatic immunity. We are waiting the outcome before we can move on to the next step.”

Mugabe came to South Africa for medical treatment to an injured foot, almost certainly invalidating her claims to diplomatic immunity, legal experts said.