Agencies

ITALY

Man admits to killing sister

A man has admitted strangling his sister, chopping her body into parts and dumping them in communal trash cans in an upmarket area of Rome, local media reported on Wednesday. The man, identified as Maurizio Diotallevi, 62, confessed to the grisly crime after 10 hours of interrogation over the death of his sister, Nicoletta, 59, newspaper Corriere della Sera and other outlets reported, citing police sources. The two reportedly shared an apartment and are believed to have quarreled over money.

UNITED KINGDOM

Big Ben plans to be revised

Parliament officials on Wednesday said that they would review plans to silence Big Ben during four years of repairs after senior politicians criticized the lengthy muting of the beloved bell. When the repairs were announced last year, officials said the massive bell in parliament’s clock tower would be silenced for several months. However, this week they said the ringing pause would last until 2021. Prime Minister Theresa May said “it can’t be right for Big Ben to be silent for four years.” The 13.7 tonne bell has sounded the time almost uninterrupted since 1859, but it is scheduled to fall silent on Monday so repairs can be carried out on the Victorian clock and the Elizabeth Tower.

UNITED STATES

Park denies KKK request

Stone Mountain Park in Georgia has denied the Ku Klux Klan’s (KKK) request to burn a cross at the top of the mountain, where the second incarnation of the group was founded in 1915. Joey Hobbs, of the Sacred Knights’ Ku Klux Klan, submitted a permit application request for 20 people to attend a cross burning on top of the mountain, which has long been tied to the group. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association this week denied the request for an Oct. 21 cross burning and said in a statement that it “condemns the beliefs and actions of the Ku Klux Klan and believes the denial of this public assembly request is in the best interest of all parties.”

UNITED STATES

Suspect fell to death: police

A suspected car thief died after falling from a loading crane over the Port of Los Angeles. City fire officials said the man on Wednesday night fell about 50m to his death. It was not clear whether he jumped or fell. The man was spotted driving a sport utility vehicle that was reported stolen from a San Bernardino car dealership, police said. They gave chase and ended up at the port, where the unidentified man ditched the car and began climbing the crane, police said, adding that he climbed past the stairs and onto sections with no railing high above the ground and the ocean. Once perched at the top, the man took off his clothes and shoes, police said, adding that they waited below for him, worried that if they approached he might slip or jump.

CANADA

Ring found on ‘lucky’ carrot

A woman who lost her engagement ring 13 years ago while weeding her garden on the family farm is again wearing it proudly after her daughter-in-law pulled it from the ground on a misshapen carrot. Mary Grams, 84, on Wednesday said she cannot believe the lucky carrot actually grew through and around the diamond ring she had long given up hope of finding. Grams said she never told her husband, Norman, that she lost the ring, but told her son. Her husband died five years ago. Colleen Daley found the ring while harvesting carrots at the farm near Armena, Alberta, where Grams used to live.