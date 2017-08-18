UK mulls visa-free entry for EU citizens: official

Bloomberg

Britain is considering allowing EU citizens to travel freely to the country even after Brexit as British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government draws up plans to manage immigration from the bloc.

EU nationals would be free to visit the UK, but working, studying or settling there would require them to secure permission, a British official said on condition of anonymity because the plans are still being worked on.

The Times late on Wednesday reported that EU nationals would be able to live in the UK after Brexit, but a permits system would limit the number of them allowed to work.

The British Home Office said plans have yet to be finalized and would be published “within weeks.”

May’s government is seeking to deliver on its commitment to reduce immigration, concern over which led many to back Brexit in last year’s referendum.

Businesses from banks to farms have expressed concern that the crackdown might hamper their ability to find the skilled workers they need.

Allowing a free flow of visitors would help deal with the thorny issue of policing the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland after Brexit, as the UK wants to maintain the common travel area on the island.

British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire on Wednesday said that immigration controls are not just about borders, and a “comprehensive” approach would include measures such as restricting visitors’ access to public services.

The British Office for National Statistics on Wednesday reported that there were a record 2.37 million EU workers in Britain between April and June, up 126,000 from the same period last year.