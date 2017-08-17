Agencies

GERMANY

Trailer of chocolate stolen

A semi-trailer full of chocolate was stolen in Neustadt, Hesse, over the weekend, police said on Tuesday, calling for witnesses who might have seen the sweet-toothed thieves. Police spokesman Martin Ahlich said the cooled truck trailer contained 22 tonnes of chocolate, including Kinder Surprise eggs, Nutella hazelnut-chocolate cream and Valparaiso chocolate fruit pearls. Ahlich said the thieves must have brought in a truck to haul away the sweet spoils. “It’s not even clear if they were after the sweets or after the trailer. At this point we don’t know what their motive was,” he said. The chocolate swag is worth 50,000 to 70,000 euros (US$59,000 to US$82,000).

PORTUGAL

Fallen tree kills 11

A tree that fell on Tuesday during a popular religious festival on the island of Madeira killed up to 11 people, local media reports said. RTP public television showed emergency workers gathered under a group of tall trees near Funchal on the Atlantic Ocean island. Ambulances were shown pulling away from the site while workers wielding chain saws cut away limbs from an enormous tree that lay on the ground. The tree fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of the Nossa Senhora do Monte festival. Local media were giving different death tolls. RTP said 11 people died, including two children, and 35 were injured. TSF radio said there were two fatalities and 10 injured.

UNITED STATES

Man admits killing deputy

A judge has accepted the guilty pleas of a man charged with killing a sheriff’s deputy and wounding another while escaping from an Iowa jail. Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, 24, on Tuesday entered the guilty pleas to murder, attempted murder, escape, kidnapping and other crimes. His trial was set to begin on Tuesday, but his attorney informed authorities last week that Correa-Carmenaty would change his plea in Pottawattamie County District Court in Council Bluffs. Authorities said Correa-Carmenaty had just been sentenced on May 1 to 45 years in prison in an unrelated murder case when he grabbed one of the deputies’ guns while being transferred to the county jail. He shot them both and used the jail van to escape. He was recaptured that day in Omaha, Nebraska, after carjacking a woman at gunpoint.

UNITED KINGDOM

Craig doing one last Bond

Daniel Craig has confirmed he will reprise the role of James Bond one last time, ending months of speculation. Craig made the revelation on Tuesday during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. When Colbert asked whether he would return as Bond, Craig said: “Yes,” to cheers from the audience. Eon Productions, the company that runs the movie franchise, said on its Web site that the 25th Bond movie would be released in US movie theaters on Nov. 8, 2019, with a traditional earlier release in Britain and the rest of the world.

UNITED STATES

Bald eagle had toxic lead

Pennsylvania wildlife officials said a bald eagle that is suffering from lead poisoning is in guarded condition. The bird was letting people get close to it on a wildlife trail near Apollo over the weekend. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports it was taken to a wildlife center in Saegertown, where blood tests confirmed it had lead poisoning. A wildlife education expert said the bird could have picked up lead from scavenging animals that were shot or from a fishing sinker.