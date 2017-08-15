Agencies

UNITED STATES

Bill heads to governor

Texas lawmakers have sent Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott a bill that would restrict insurance coverage for abortion and makes no exceptions in cases of rape and incest. Abbott is expected to sign the measure that was given final approval by the state senate on Sunday night. It requires women to purchase extra insurance to cover abortion except amid medical emergencies. Ten other states already have laws restricting insurance coverage of abortion in private insurance plans. Republican supporters say Texas policyholders who object to abortion should not help pay for insurance coverage for women undergoing the procedure.

UNITED STATES

Suspect drowns in lake

Authorities said a shoplifting suspect in New Jersey drowned when he ran from police and then tried to swim away in a lake. Gloucester County prosecutors said officers approached the 20-year-old man at a Woodbury convenience store at about 3:50am on Saturday and tried to speak with him. However, he ran off and jumped into nearby Woodbury Lake, they said. The officers ordered the man to leave the water, but they soon lost sight of him when he swam under a bridge. Emergency responders then searched the water for the man, but could not find him. A state police dive team eventually found his body at about 10:30am.

UNITED STATES

Man pleads not guilty

A man accused of bludgeoning his mother, sister and another woman in a deadly hammer attack on New York’s Long Island has pleaded not guilty to murder. Bobby Vanderhall is being held without bail after his arraignment on Sunday. The 34-year-old was on Saturday arrested on murder charges in the deaths of his mother, Lynn Reichenbach-Vanderhall; his sister, Melissa Vanderhall; and visitor Janel Simpson. Officials said a fourth woman managed to escape and summon help.

MEXICO

Four killed in Acapulco

At least four people have been shot and killed in the Pacific resort of Acapulco, which has become a hotspot in the country’s rising drug violence. A journalist saw the four bodies, including a man who lay on a central avenue in Acapulco in broad daylight on Sunday with a pink towel over his face. Pedestrians watched from a footbridge as police secured the scene. The deaths came as violence reached new heights with 2,234 murders in June, the country’s deadliest month in at least 20 years, according to government data. For the first six months of this year, authorities nationwide recorded 12,155 homicide investigations, or 31 percent more than the 9,300 during the same period last year.

VENEZUELA

Suspects held over raid

The government is holding 18 people — soldiers and civilians — over a raid on an army base a week earlier by a renegade group that stole weapons, the country’s intelligence chief said on Sunday. An additional 23 people were being sought in relation to the incident, said General Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez, head of the intelligence service known as SEBIN. He said that Interpol had issued red notices — essentially an international arrest warrant — for some of the fugitive suspects. However, Interpol’s Web site on Sunday did not turn up international alerts requesting their arrest. Among those detained or wanted were businessmen, union leaders and a journalist living in Miami, he said.

AUSTRALIA

Crown staff in China freed

Crown Resorts yesterday said that China had released all of the casino group’s employees who were detained as part of a gambling crackdown last year. Mogul James Packer’s gaming company said the last of the 19 current and former Crown employees had been set free after being held for 10 months. “Crown is pleased that all of our employees have now been released and reunited with their families and loved ones,” executive chairman John Alexander said. The executives were accused of breaching Chinese anti-corruption laws by organizing banned gambling activities overseas for wealthy Chinese.