Trump panned for failing to ‘call evil’

The Guardian

US politicians from all sides have rounded on US President Donald Trump for failing explicitly to condemn white supremacist groups or use the term “domestic terrorism” after a woman was killed when a car smashed into anti-racist protesters on Saturday.

The US Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the death.

Trump on Saturday condemned hatred and violence “on many sides” in his remarks, but did not directly single out the white supremacists, whose attempt to hold a major rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, resulted in Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, declaring a state of emergency.

Disorder, including clashes with counterprotesters, left more than 30 injured.

The woman who was killed by the car that ploughed into counterprotesters was named as 32-year-old Heather Heyer, a legal assistant who had repeatedly championed civil rights issues on social media.

Twenty-year-old James Fields, from Maumee, Ohio, has been charged with her murder.

On Sunday, photographs taken the day before surfaced, showing Fields standing with a neo-Nazi group and holding a shield emblazoned with a far-right emblem.

The failure of Trump to directly blame white supremacists, after some had marched through Charlottesville’s streets shouting, “Hail Trump” while making Nazi salutes, has prompted harsh criticism.

Many are urging for the US president to make his condemnation more specific, including leading Republicans, such as US senators Marco Rubio and Cory Gardner, and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, as well as a slew of Democrats.

“Mr President, we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism,” Gardner tweeted.

Rubio tweeted there was “nothing patriotic about Nazis, the #KKK or #WhiteSupremacists It’s the direct opposite of what #America seeks to be.”

“We reject the racism and violence of white nationalists like the ones acting out in Charlottesville. Everyone in leadership must speak out,” wrote Christie, a staunch Trump supporter.

On Sunday morning talk shows, White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert defended the US president’s statement by suggesting that some of the counterprotesters had also been violent and only when pressed did he specifically condemn the racist groups.

The White House on Sunday responded to the criticism with a statement that said the US president had “said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry, and hatred. Of course that includes white supremacists, KKK neo-Nazi and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together.”

The statement was followed hours later by even tougher rhetoric against white nationalists from US Vice President Mike Pence.

“We have no tolerance for hate and violence from white supremacists, neo-Nazis or the KKK,” Pence said on a visit to Colombia. “These dangerous fringe groups have no place in American public life and in the American debate, and we condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”