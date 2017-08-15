Cassini on suicide mission after 20 years of service

The Guardian

On Sept. 15 at about 10pm, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft is to plunge deep into the hostile atmosphere of Saturn on an historic but suicidal course. It is the grand finale of a 20-year mission which has revolutionized our understanding of the solar system and sent home more than 250,000 stunning images of Saturn and its moons.

Cassini’s instruments will be running to the last, capturing every possible byte of data from its closest encounter with the ringed planet before it ultimately evaporates.

About 1.2 billion kilometers away, in a valley just outside Canberra, Glen Nagle and his colleagues will be listening intently to what he calls the “whispers” from deep space.

“I’m going to be here for 24 hours and I won’t be sleeping,” he said.

Nagle works at the Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex, also known as Tidbinbilla Tracking Station, home to four antennae which help track and command the many spacecraft in our solar system.

Run by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, Australia’s national science agency, but funded by NASA, Tidbinbilla is one of just three stations in NASA’s Deep Space Network (the others are in California and Madrid) and it is here that Cassini’s final radio signals are to be received and relayed to a global audience.

“We’re going to be responsible for capturing Cassini’s last breath of data,” Nagle said.

“It’ll be a bittersweet moment. NASA can’t do it without us because the other stations are completely facing in the wrong direction. Saturn will be in our skies, our field of view. It’s literally the way the planets have aligned,” he added.

Opened in 1965, Tidbinbilla is a serene station enveloped by national parks. It is a place where the low hum of the moving antennae and the occasional paging announcements are the only sounds that punctuate the silence.

The dishes look surprisingly small from a distance, dwarfed by nature itself, but up close their scale is imposing. The largest is 70m in diameter and 109m across its curvature — “you could throw a football field into it,” Nagle said — and weighs about 4,000 tonnes.

They are almost millimeter-perfect parabolic surfaces.

Each dish acts as both a gigantic ear and a gigantic loudspeaker, telling spacecraft how to behave, ensuring their health and collecting their data. The dishes operate night and day, whether or not the skies are clear to the naked eye.

“At the present time we, Earth, have about 30 missions in the solar system, so about 40 individual spacecraft,” Nagle said. “We communicate with them using radio waves — the invisible part of the electromagnetic spectrum.”

“We just talk to the missions that have headed out across the solar system,” Nagle said.

The furthest of them, Voyager 1, is so far from Earth that it seems a minor miracle its signal can be heard at all.

“Right now Voyager 1 is roughly 20.7 billion kilometers away and moving further away by about 1.4 million kilometers every day,” he said. “That’s about four and a quarter times further away than Pluto. So it’s way out there. It takes over 30 hours to get a signal there and back.”

“To give you some idea of what that signal is like now: Voyager transmits at around 19 watts, about half the power it’s taking to run the light bulb in your fridge. So imagine already trying to see half your fridge light from four and quarter times as far away as Pluto — you’re not going to see it,” Nagle said. “And it gets even smaller because as that signal travels across that 20 billion kilometers of space it spreads out, it becomes thinner and more diffuse.”