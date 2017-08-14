Cabinet signals truce over Brexit

Reuters and AP, LONDON

Britain needs a transition period to soften its exit from the EU, but it cannot be used to stop Brexit, two senior ministers said yesterday, signaling a truce between rival factions in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet.

The pro-European British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and ardent Brexiteer British Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox looked to end the debate by setting out a joint position in a newspaper article, as Britain said it was ready to push on with Brexit talks.

“We believe a time-limited interim period will be important to further our national interest and give business greater certainty — but it cannot be indefinite; it cannot be a back door to staying in the EU,” Hammond and Fox wrote in a joint article for the Sunday Telegraph.

Hammond had previously angered pro-Brexit colleagues and some voters by raising the prospect of an exit deal that saw little immediate change on issues such as immigration when Britain leaves in March 2019, and which could last until 2022.

Such an arrangement was criticized by euro-skeptics as a betrayal of the swift Brexit they wanted and has even raised concerns the process would be stopped altogether after Britons voted in a referendum in June last year to leave the bloc.

However, the article said the government strategy was not being watered down and Britain would leave on schedule, albeit with a transition period.

However, it also confirmed that immigration controls — one of the key issues for voters who backed Brexit — would not stop all EU workers coming to Britain, saying that “borders must continue to operate smoothly” during the transition period.

While the article presented a united front for approaching Brexit, there are still signs of division in the Conservative government.

Pro-EU lawmaker Anna Soubry, who has previously said that June’s election result means that the party has no mandate to take Britain out of the single market, said the party could split if May gives staunch euro-skeptics too much sway.

“Brexit is a self-inflicted wound; the people of this country hold the knife and they don’t have to use it if they don’t want to. The people, not the hardline Brexiteers, are in charge,” she wrote in an article for the Mail yesterday.

Meanwhile, the British government is fighting back against criticism that it is divided and unprepared for Brexit, announcing it is to publish a set of detailed proposals on customs arrangements, the status of the Ireland-Northern Ireland border and other issues.

The Department for Exiting the EU yesterday said that it would release the first set of position papers this week.

The government says it hopes to persuade the 27 other EU nations to start negotiating a “deep and special” future relationship that would include a free-trade deal between Britain and the EU.

The EU says those negotiations cannot start until sufficient progress has been made on three initial issues: how much money the UK will have to pay to leave the bloc, whether security checks and customs duties will be instituted on the Irish border and the status of EU nationals living in Britain.