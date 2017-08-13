Agencies

EGYPT

Scores killed in train crash

Two passenger trains collided on Friday just outside Alexandria, killing 43 people, the country’s deadliest rail accident in more than a decade, authorities said. Magdy Hegazy, a top health official in Alexandria, said that along with the 43 killed, 122 people were injured. The Egyptian Railways Authority said earlier that a train coming from Cairo crashed into the back of a train that was waiting at a small station in the district of Khorshid, just east of Alexandria. By nightfall, cranes aided by floodlights began to remove the wreckage off the tracks to allow rail traffic to resume. Rescue teams continued to look for more bodies and injured passengers inside the carriages. Figures recently released by the state’s statistics agency show that 1,249 train accidents took place last year, the highest number since 2009 when the number reached 1,577.

INDIA

Children die in hospital

Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of oxygen supply in the children’s ward. District Magistrate Rajiv Rautela yesterday said that the deaths of the children being treated for different ailments at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur city in Uttar Pradesh state were due to natural causes. He denied that the lack of oxygen led to their deaths. Parents said oxygen supply to the ward ran out on Thursday night and patients’ families were given self-inflating bags to help the children breathe. The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered an investigation.

CHINA

Tornado hits Inner Mongolia

A tornado struck northern China, lashing it with rain, killing five people, injuring more than 50 and destroying homes in a major city in Inner Mongolia, state media said yesterday. The tornado hit Chifeng, about 1,046km east of Hohhot, on Friday afternoon, the People’s Daily newspaper and news agency Xinhua said. State media showed photographs of collapsed houses and buildings flattened by the storm, which destroyed at least 30 houses in three villages and affected 270 people, the People’s Daily said.

PORTUGAL

Strong winds spread fires

The nation is battling a new rash of forest fires ahead of a weekend of warm temperatures, as authorities warned of further blazes. About 1,800 firefighters backed by hundreds of vehicles were trying to douse about 10 fires across the country, authorities said on Friday. “Despite the relentless fires, the situation is now more stable,” civil protection agency spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar said in Lisbon. Emergency workers had nearly gained control of wildfires across Portugal’s drought-hit central region on Thursday, but stronger winds fanned flames in several areas.

UNITED STATES

Hundreds protest border wall

Hundreds of pastors, farmers and advocates were to march at sunrise yesterday along the levee next to the Rio Grande in opposition to the wall the government wants to build on the river separating Texas and Mexico. The march is the first major protest against the border wall staged in the Rio Grande Valley. President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed building 97km of wall in the valley. It is part of a US$1.6 billion proposal to begin the president’s signature immigration priority. Organizers said they wanted to highlight how strongly locals oppose a wall and push Texas’ elected officials to oppose funding it.