Agencies

CHINA

Bus crash kills 36

At least 36 people were killed and 13 injured when a packed bus slammed into a wall at the mouth of an expressway tunnel in Shaanxi Province, authorities said yesterday. The coach crashed at the Qinling tunnel in Ankang on Thursday night, the State Administration of Work Safety said. Photographs published by Xinhua news agency showed the front of the red bus pushed in by the force of the crash. It was unclear whether the crash occurred inside or just outside the tunnel. The photos showed a tow truck at the scene along with rescue workers surveying the damage on the road just outside the tunnel near forested hills. Twisted metal was strewn in front of the bus, several windows were broken and a front tire was blown out. The bus had a capacity of 51 and was carrying 49 people, the statement said. Local media said two children were onboard.

CHINA

US sail-by protested

Beijing expressed its “strong dissatisfaction” with the US over the US Navy’s latest freedom of navigation operation in which a warship sailed past an artificial island in the South China Sea. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) said in a statement late on Thursday that the US move “severely undermines China’s sovereignty and security, and severely endangers the safety of frontline personnel of both sides.” Geng added: “China has the firm determination to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime interests.” The US move will “compel China to take measures to further raise its capacity to defend national territory,” he said. A US Navy official told reporters that the destroyer USS John S. McCain sailed past Mischief Reef (Meiji Reef, 美濟礁) in the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島), which Taiwan also claims, on Thursday, but gave no details. US officials say the military will continue to sail, fly and operate wherever permitted by international law. Geng said the People’s Liberation Army Navy “identified the US warship, warned and expelled it.”

PHILIPPINES

Quake strikes near Manila

A strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked the region south of Manila yesterday, causing buildings in the capital and nearby areas to sway, seismologists and witnesses said. The quake struck just off the coast of Lian Town at 1:28pm at a relatively deep 173km, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology told reporters. The US Geological Survey measured it at magnitude 6.2. “Due to its depth, we do not expect any damage,” institute director Renato Solidum said on government television. A rescue official at the town closest to the epicenter also reported no damage or casualties.

UNITED STATES

Brownlee to play at Armory

New York’s Park Avenue Armory has a different kind of weapon in its arsenal these days: music. The massive brick building housed the first militia answering former US president Abraham Lincoln’s call for troops to fight slave-owning states. The armory was yesterday evening to host an African-American tenor singing songs and talking about his experiences as a black man. Lawrence Brownlee grew up with gospel in Youngstown, Ohio. He is now one of the world’s top classical singers on stages from Carnegie Hall to those in London, Paris, Moscow and elsewhere. However, the Niceville, Florida, resident has not forgotten his heritage. The program by the Grammy-nominated artist was to start with classical pieces, followed by a discussion touching on the topic of “Black Lives Matter,” with accompanying songs. Also to be featured was jazz pianist Jason Moran, a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant