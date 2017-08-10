Iran’s Rouhani criticized over Cabinet choices

AFP, TEHRAN

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appointed two female vice presidents yesterday, but continued to take flak from reformists for nominating no women ministers.

The appointments came a day after Rouhani announced his all-male list of ministers to parliament, seen as a betrayal by reformists who backed his re-election campaign in May.

“It is incredible and shocking that the president has ignored the demands of women in nominating his government,” Parvaneh Salahshouri, head of a parliamentary women’s group, told lawmakers.

A letter calling for female ministers to be appointed was signed by 157 of the 290 members of parliament.

The two women named as vice presidents, who do not require parliamentary approval, were Massoumeh Ebtekar, known internationally for her role as spokesperson during the 1980 US embassy hostage crisis, and Laya Joneydi.

Joneydi was appointed as the vice president for legal affairs, while Ebtekar was named as vice president in charge of women’s affairs, having previously run the environment brief in Rouhani’s office.

Another woman, Shahindokht Mowlaverdi, was named as a special adviser for citizens’ rights.

The ministerial lineup, which must still be approved by the Iranian parliament, also lacked minorities and increased the average age compared with Rouhani’s first term.

“The lack of women ministers shows we are treading water,” Shahindokht Mowlaverdi, Rouhani’s outgoing vice president for women’s affairs, told the Etamad daily after news of the lineup was leaked.

Many on social media said Rouhani was failing to keep his campaign promises of greater diversity.

“The people’s message in the last two elections has had little reflection in the proposed Cabinet,” tweeted Mohammad Karroubi, son of jailed opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi. “How can you speak of equality of the entire nation and ignore women and religious minorities?”

The head of the reformist camp in parliament, Mohammed Reza Aref, also voiced his disappointment.

“We expected at least one woman to be nominated,” he said.