IRAN

Selfie craze draws ire

Newspapers were yesterday dominated by accusations lawmakers had embarrassed themselves by clamoring to take selfies with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini during her visit to parliament. Mogherini was among dozens of foreign guests in Tehran for the inauguration of President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday, but she appeared to capture the most attention as members of parliament crowded round to grab a snap with her. Images of the lawmakers perched on desks and lining up with their smartphones in front of the diplomat triggered a storm of anger and ridicule on social media under the hashtag “selfies of humiliation.” At least one lawmaker apologized for his lack of decorum.

SPAIN

Refugees storm border

More than 100 refugees yesterday stormed a border post between Morocco and the territory of Ceuta, careering through with agents unable to stop them, police said. They started running from the Moroccan side, crossed the border posts and reached Spanish soil, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil police force said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had any attempt of this kind here,” he said, adding that the refugees who reached Spanish soil were taken to a reception center in Ceuta, which would later give the exact number of people who crossed.

ITALY

Firefighters held for arson

Fifteen firefighters have been arrested in Sicily on suspicion of having started fires to receive bonus payments, police said yesterday. The firemen are alleged to have faked distress calls as part of the plan to receive the payments of about 10 euros (US$12) per hour handed out by the state for working in emergency situations. A number of the 15 volunteer firemen arrested, all from the province of Ragusa, are suspected of arson.

TUNISIA

Fishermen block rightists

Fishermen at a local port on Sunday prevented a ship carrying far-right anti-refugee protesters from docking, dealing a fresh blow to a controversial mission aimed at disrupting the flow of refugee boats from north Africa to Europe. Faced with the prospect of being blocked by the fishermen in Zarzis, the ship, the C-Star, moved up the coast, and was expected by opponents tracking its path to try to land at either Sfax or Gabes yesterday. Chartered by extremist group Generation Identity, the C-Star passed through waters off Libya on Saturday.

MEXICO

Three killed on beach

Three men were shot dead on Sunday on a busy beach in Los Cabos international tourist area. Prosecutors in Baja California Sur state said tourists sunning themselves on the beach and stunned locals were on hand when the deadly incident jolted Pamilla beach in San Jose del Cabo. Two other people were wounded and taken to a local hospital.

GERMANY

Baby born at techno festival

A woman gave birth late on Saturday to a girl at a techno festival at a former US military base in the southwest. Public broadcaster SWR reported that the 20-year-old was unaware she was pregnant until giving birth at the festival campsite. Organizers of the Nature One festival were quoted on Sunday as saying the child would get a ticket for life once she turns 16. Mother and child were taken to a nearby hospital and are reportedly doing well.

AUSTRALIA

Same-sex vote drive loses

The ruling party yesterday rejected a push to allow lawmakers to decide whether the nation should recognize gay marriage, continuing a bitter political stalemate over the divisive reform. Liberal Senator Dean Smith, who is gay, has drafted a bill to allow same-sex marriage and wants his fellow Liberal lawmakers to be allowed to vote on it according to their consciences rather than party policy. However, a meeting of the party’s lawmakers decided to try again to persuade the Senate to endorse a plebiscite on the issue before parliament considers voting on legislation. The Senate previously rejected a plebiscite on the grounds that it would have cost too much and the result would not be binding on lawmakers. The rejected plebiscite bill is to be reintroduced to the Senate this week.