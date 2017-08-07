Agencies

BRAZIL

Troops raid favelas

Thousands of army troops on Saturday raided Rio de Janeiro slums in a pre-dawn crackdown on crime gangs, leaving parts of the city looking like a war zone on the first anniversary of the opening of the Olympic Games. Five favelas were targeted by about 1,300 police and 3,600 troops in a sweep that started at 4am, the Rio state security service said in a statement. The main goal was to stop gangs behind a surge in brazen robberies of commercial trucks, with arrest warrants issued for 40 people. By late afternoon, 24 adults and two teens had been arrested and two killed “in confrontations,” Rio state security chief Robert Sa said.

RWANDA

Kagame wins a third term

President Paul Kagame won a third term in a landslide victory, extending his 17-year reign. He received 98.6 percent of the vote in provisional results from Friday’s election, the National Electoral Commission said on its Twitter account. Democratic Green Party of Rwanda candidate Frank Habineza had 0.47 percent, and independent Philippe Mpayimana won 0.73 percent. The US on Saturday said it was “disturbed by irregularities” in the election.

FRANCE

Cracked skull earns payout

A court has awarded a million-euro payout to a woman whose skull was cracked by an exploding whipped cream dispenser. The woman’s attorney, Emeline Petitgirard, said the sum was unusually large, but the case of Emilie Lada, who was 30 at the time, was particularly tragic — the “colossal” 1.09 million euro (US$1.2 million) sum is “for a life snatched away.” When the whipped cream cannister exploded in December 2013, it cracked Lada’s skull, prompted intracranial bleeding and tore off part of her face. “But the surgeons’ work was quite astonishing and the disfigurement is now barely visible,” Petitgirard said. However, Lada can no longer work and has lost her sense of taste and smell, she added.

GERMANY

Chinese saluters in trouble

Berlin police say two Chinese tourists were detained on Saturday for performing banned Nazi salutes in front of the Reichstag. Officers saw the two men, aged 36 and 49, taking photographs of each other making the gesture. The men were questioned at a nearby precinct, but later released after leaving a security deposit of 500 euros each.

ITALY

Man arrested for kidnapping

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in the alleged kidnapping of a young British model who thought she was coming to Milan for a photography shoot, but instead was drugged, hustled away in a suitcase and handcuffed in a house before being released, Milan police said on Saturday. Police identified the suspect as Lukasz Pawel Herba, a Polish citizen with British residency. He was jailed for investigation of suspected kidnapping for extortion purposes, police said. They suspect he advertised the “sale” of the woman online, while at the same time demanding ransom from the woman’s agent of US$300,000. Investigators are trying to determine if the suspect had accomplices.

CHINA

Xinjiang official sacked

The Chinese Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Saturday said the party leader for the Hotan area of Xinjiang has been sacked because he had taken gifts, including money, abused his power and had “abnormal sexual relations with others” and would face charges.