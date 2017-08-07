New Venezuelan assembly orders trial for prosecutor

Reuters, CARACAS

Venezuela’s new legislative superbody removed the nation’s chief prosecutor and ordered her to stand trial in its first session on Saturday, confirming opposition fears that it would use its powers to root out critics of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The prosecutor, Luisa Ortega, had become Maduro’s main challenger from within the ruling socialist movement since the start of opposition street protests in April, which have left more than 120 people dead as rock-throwing protesters were met by state security forces firing rubber bullets and water cannon.

Ortega accused Maduro of human rights abuses and of fudging the results of last weekend’s election of the new 545-member constituent assembly.

His loyalist Supreme Court sent a letter to the assembly announcing its indictment of Ortega, accusing her of “alleged commission of serious misconduct,” providing details.

Ortega’s office was blocked by armed National Guardsmen. She said she was roughed up as she tried to enter the building, claiming that one guardsman hit her with his body shield. Ortega ended up fleeing the chaos on a motor bike.

The assembly replaced Ortega with Maduro’s human rights ombudsman, Tarek Saab, a government ally who the opposition says has turned a blind eye to state abuses.

After taking his oath as prosecutor, Saab vowed to stop violence against security forces and Maduro loyalists.