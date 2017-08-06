Agencies

UNITED STATES

Serial cow killer sought

The fatal shootings of several cows in southeastern New Mexico have sparked fears of a serial cattle killer running loose. The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office announced this week that another six cattle on two separate properties were shot and killed, according to the Carlsbad Current-Argus newspaper. Detectives say a high-caliber rifle was used in the shooting from within an 800m radius. Deputies have ruled out an accidental shooting and do not believe the cows are being killed for meat, because they were left in fields. The case is being labeled as one of “extreme animal cruelty,” which is a fourth-degree felony.

UNITED STATES

‘Karate Kid’ returns

YouTube Red, the online video giant’s subscription service, on Friday announced a new series based on the cult classic Karate Kid, with two of the film’s principal actors reprising their roles as foes. The 1984 original starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, a bullied teen who turns to elderly Japanese-American Mr Miyagi, the late Pat Morita, for mentoring and training, was a worldwide blockbuster that led to three sequels and a 2010 remake starring Jaden Smith. The new series, titled Cobra Kai after the fanatical dojo attended by the first film’s villains, is set 30 years later and sees Daniel struggling to deal with the loss of Miyagi. His teenage nemesis Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka, has held on to a grudge and is determined to restart their rivalry in the ring.

JAPAN

US Navy calls off search

The US Navy has ended a three-day search for a sailor who is believed to have gone overboard during operations in the South China Sea. A statement on Friday said that US, Japanese and Chinese navy vessels and aircraft spent 79 hours combing roughly 25,900km2 of the South China Sea west of the Philippines, demonstrating what it called “the common bond shared by all mariners to render assistance at sea.” The sailor from the guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem, based in Yokosuka, was reported missing and assumed overboard on Tuesday. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the US Navy said.

UNITED STATES

Comedians gather in NY

Nationally known comedians were to perform yesterday and today at the annual Lucille Ball Comedy festival in western New York, where the late comedy legend was born. Among highlights of this year’s festival — a celebration of what would have been her husband, Desi Arnaz’s, 100th birthday — are performances by Jim Gaffigan, Kevin James, Robert Klein and Lisa Lampanelli. Visitors can also see the late comedian George Carlin’s handwritten notes and jokes.

INDIA

Hair thefts investigated

Police are investigating a mysterious raft of attacks in which Indian women say they are waking up to find someone has chopped off their hair. A top official in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said that police have advised people not to believe or spread rumors following the death of a 65-year-old woman who was beaten by a mob on suspicion that she was a witch responsible for the hair theft. Anand Kumar said village committees have been ordered to quash rumors about ghosts or witches cutting off women’s braids. Police were investigating the claims, he said.