Agencies

UNITED NATIONS

Burundi sparks concern

The Security Council on Wednesday expressed alarm over reports of torture and extrajudicial killings in Burundi and about an increasing number of refugees fleeing the east African nation, now totaling more than 416,000. A presidential statement approved on Wednesday reiterated the council’s intention to pursue sanctions against people inside and outside the country “who threaten the peace and security of Burundi.” The council said it remains “deeply concerned” at the political situation and the government’s failure to implement a resolution adopted last year calling for the deployment of 228 UN police and human rights monitors. The government has also refused to allow the African Union to send 5,000 peacekeepers. The nation has been plagued by sporadic violence since April 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza’s decision to seek a third term led to street protests.

UNITED STATES

McCain eyeing return

Senator John McCain said he hates the healthy diet his wife and daughter are forcing on him as he fights an aggressive form of brain cancer, but expects to return to the Senate next month. McCain made the remarks on Wednesday in his first extended interview with Arizona media since his diagnosis last month. Speaking on KFYI radio’s The Mike Broomhead Show, the Republican said he is facing a tough challenge, but he is feeling good and getting the best possible treatment. He said the best thing to do when facing adversity is to stay busy, and he plans to do just that during this month’s congressional recess. McCain began chemotherapy and radiation treatment for glioblastoma on Monday. He told Broomhead he is “the luckiest person you’ll every have on your show.”

UNITED STATES

Quake disrupts power

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake on Wednesday in central Oklahoma disrupted electric power to hundreds of customers. The US Geological Survey initially reported that a magnitude 4.4 tremor was detected at 9:56pm about 6km east-northeast of Edmond — about 25km northeast of Oklahoma City — before revising it down to 4.2. Edmond officials said two electric substations were knocked out, darkening the northeastern part of the city and leaving about 1,900 customers without power. Electricity was later restored to both substations, and the city said all customers should have their power back. The police department said on its Twitter page that no significant damage was reported.

UNITED STATES

No monsters here: officer

A four-year-old Colorado girl enlisted some professional help to ensure her new home was monster-free. Sidney Fahrenbruch met Longmont police Officer David Bonday at a barbecue and invited him over to scour some nooks and crannies shortly after her family moved into the house last month. Sidney’s mom, Megan, said her daughter does not really buy into the idea of monsters, but the aspiring policewoman smelled an opportunity to hang out with an officer. She even wore her own police uniform for the hunt, which turned up zero bogeymen. In a video taken by Sidney’s mom, Bonday tells the girl she is “super brave,” as she peers under her sofa and its cushions with the officer’s flashlight for any offending beasts. When asked by a reporter what she’d do if she saw a monster, Sidney replied: “I’d punch it in the face,” her mom said.