Agencies

UNITED STATES

Man fires on consulate

A man opened fire at the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, then took his own life in his nearby car, police said. There were no other injuries in the shooting, which took place at about 6am before the consulate opened, Officer Michael Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department said. “Numerous rounds impacted the Chinese consulate,” he said, adding that the man was discovered in his car dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities did not immediately identify the gunman and had few other details about the incident. Lopez said police did not typically release information about suicides.

UNITED STATES

Teen jumps out of plane

A 17-year-old boy on Tuesday opened the emergency door of a plane minutes after it landed in San Francisco, slid down the wing and jumped onto a tarmac, authorities said. The teen, a US citizen, was flying by himself from Panama City to San Francisco and appeared to be in emotional distress during the flight, San Francisco International Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said. An airfield construction crew working nearby confronted the boy and held him until police arrived and arrested him. He was not injured, Yakel said. Passengers said the teen seemed fidgety and anxious throughout the flight and that he acted so quickly, no one had a chance to stop him. Sophia Gibson, of San Jose, California, said people sitting next to him were shocked when he jumped out of the plane and onto the wing.

UNITED STATES

Man charged with smuggling

The chief executive of a California check-cashing business on Tuesday was charged in federal court with smuggling rifle parts and other military equipment to rebels in his native Syria. Rasheed Al Jijakli, 56, pleaded not guilty in the District Court in Santa Ana to charges of smuggling and violating laws that prohibit exports to Syria, prosecutors said. Bond was set at US$250,000. The Palmyra Corp chief executive conspired with three others to export dozens of rifle scopes, including night-vision scopes, laser-sighting devices and other tactical equipment to Syria, according to the indictment. His alleged co-conspirators, who were not named or charged in the indictment, include two Syrian natives, who like Jijakli are US citizens, and a Kuwaiti-born citizen of Canada who is the president of a company that does business in Orange County as Orange Check Cashing. Jijakli and others bought the goods in the US, flew with them to Turkey and then delivered them to rebel fighters in Syria between January 2012 and March 2013, the indictment said.

JAPAN

US sailor missing

US and Japanese naval forces are searching for a US sailor who went missing during a joint drill in the South China Sea, officials said yesterday. “US Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships and aircraft are searching for a sailor from USS Stethem reported missing while the ship was conducting routine operations in the South China Sea” early on Tuesday, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement. “Multiple searches were conducted inside the ship, but were unable to locate the sailor,” it said. The Maritime Self-Defense Force confirmed two of its vessels as well as helicopters have been taking part in the search. The two nations have called off their routine joint operation to focus on the search, a Japanese navy spokesman said. The sailor’s name is being withheld while the search is ongoing and the exact location of the search was not disclosed.