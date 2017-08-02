Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Silicon Valley to step up

Home Secretary Amber Rudd is to use a visit to Silicon Valley on Tuesday to ask the world’s biggest social media and Internet service providers to step up efforts to counter or remove content that incites militants. After four militant attacks which killed 36 people this year, senior ministers have repeatedly demanded that Internet companies do more to suppress extremist content and allow access to encrypted communications. The forum was set up by Internet companies themselves to combine their efforts on removing militant content from their platforms.

FRANCE

Calais ruled ‘inhumane’

The government is to provide water and sanitation to refugees in Calais and open two reception centers away from the city, it said hours after a court ordered it to end what it called inhuman treatment of foreigners trying to get to the UK. Minister of the Interior Gerard Collomb said there were about 400 refugees around Calais, compared with the estimated 10,000 who used to live in the Jungle. The two new centers to house them will be in Bailleul and Troisvaux, about an hour’s drive inland. Access to water, showers and toilets is to be provided in the Calais area via mobile facilities, Collomb said.

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Crime of aggression’ bid

The High Court on Monday blocked a bid by former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein’s chief-of-staff to prosecute former Prime Minister Tony Blair for invading Iraq in 2003. General Abdulwaheed Shannan al-Rabbat also sought to prosecute then-foreign secretary Jack Straw and then-attorney general Peter Goldsmith because of their involvement in the decision. The case centered on the concept that a “crime of aggression” would be recognized under English law, as it is under international law. Al-Rabbat’s lawyers argued that this would have made it possible for the British leaders to be held personally accountable — and subject to criminal trials and even prison — if convicted for their actions.

UNITED STATES

Clooney to open schools

George Clooney’s foundation is planning to open seven public schools for Syrian refugee children. The Clooney Foundation for Justice announced a new partnership on Monday with Google, HP and UNICEF to provide education for more than 3,000 refugee children in Lebanon. George and Amal Clooney said in a statement on Monday that the foundation’s commitment of more than US$2 million toward education for Syrian refugees aims to prevent thousands of young people from becoming “a lost generation.”

NETHERLANDS

iPhone thieves nabbed

Police on Monday said they had rounded up a gang of alleged Romanian iPhone thieves, who gained notoriety by clambering from their cars into moving trucks to pull off heists. Five Romanian men were arrested over the weekend in a holiday park not far from the German border after 500,000 euros (US$591,132) worth of iPhones were stolen from the back of a truck as it drove along the A73 motorway from the town of Horst. During Monday and Tuesday night last week, a group of men approached the truck in a car and were spotted climbing through the sunroof as it was tailgating the truck carrying iPhones. One of them managed to force open the back of the truck.

NORTH KOREA

ICBM viability questioned

Analysts yesterday said that Pyongyang’s ICBM might be able to reach the continental US, but it has yet to show the missile can inflict serious damage once it gets there. US and South Korean experts said Japanese video footage capturing the Hwasong-14’s re-entry vehicle shortly before it crashed into the sea on Friday last week suggests it failed to survive the extreme heat and pressure after re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere following its launch. Analysis of the flight data suggests that more of the US mainland is now in range of Pyongyang’s weapons, but whether it can arm the missile with a nuclear warhead and protect it throughout the flight are different questions entirely. Mastering warhead re-entries would be one of the most critical military milestones the North has left, along with developing a submarine-launched ballistic missile system and solid-fuel ICBMs, Kim said.