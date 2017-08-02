Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India

AFP, NEW DELHI

Endangered elephants and tigers are killing one person a day in India as humans put a growing squeeze on their habitat, new government figures showed.

However, humans are in turn killing a leopard a day as the human-animal tussle for space reaches new heights. India has lost vast swathes of forests to urbanization in recent decades, forcing animals into human-occupied zones.

According to the Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, 1,144 people were killed in attacks across the nation in 1,143 days between April 2014 and May this year.

There is no sign of the toll being cut.

The ministry said 345 tigers and 84 elephants were killed in the same period, mostly in poacher attacks. Elephants are targeted for their tusks.

Director-General of Forests Siddhanta Das said human encroachment into animal territory was causing the deaths.

“We are running awareness campaigns to minimise the casualties,” Das said.

Elephants accounted for 1,052 human deaths and tigers 92, according to the figures released to parliament last week.

West Bengal state accounted for more than a quarter of deaths. The eastern state has nearly 800 elephants and is also home to Bengal tigers.

Last year, a herd of wild elephants went on an hours-long rampage in West Bengal, killing five people and damaging vehicles and homes before being subdued with tranquillizer darts.

However, tensions are also mounting elsewhere across the country.

An elephant trampled to death four people, including a 12-year-old girl, in a village in southern Tamil Nadu state in June.

There have also been cases of elephants knocking people off scooters.

Most attacks on humans by elephants take place in so-called elephant corridors that they have used for centuries, but are now being overrun by humans.

According to National Crime Records Bureau statistics, nearly 950 people were killed in animal attacks in 2015, but those statistics did not specify the nature of the incidents.

India has nearly 30,000 elephants and is home to half the world’s tiger population, with 2,226 of the big cats roaming its reserves, according to the last official count in 2014.