Grenfell Tower neighbors condemn task force site

Residents of the estate surrounding Grenfell Tower have condemned the decision to base the newly appointed recovery task force in the offices of Kensington and Chelsea Council, warning this undermines the impartiality of the team.

Members of the Lancaster West residents’ association say they were told that the recovery task force, as well as being responsible for returning powers from the multi-agency Grenfell fire response team back to the council, would scrutinize council structures and processes.

The government set up the Grenfell fire response team in the wake of the disaster, after Kensington and Chelsea Council was severely criticized for its inadequate response.

“We insist that for people appointed to be independent, or allowed to be truly independent, the task force should not be located in Kensington Town Hall,” Lancaster West residents’ association vice chair Andrea Newton said.

Newton said office space near the tower was available and could be used by the team.

In a hand-delivered letter to residents, British Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid announced the appointment of the team, comprising of Aftab Chughtai, the chair of West Midlands police independent advisory group; Javed Khan, the chief executive of children’s charity Barnardo’s; Wiltshire County Council leader Jane Scott and former Newham Council chief executive Chris Wood, who is also a board member of Red Door Ventures, a residential development company owned by Newham Council.

The task force was announced in the same week Scotland Yard said there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect Kensington and Chelsea Council and the tenant management organization that managed Grenfell Tower of corporate manslaughter.