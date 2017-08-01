Water and power cut off to detention center in PNG

Reuters, SYDNEY

Water and power supplies were yesterday cut off at the largest compound at an Australian-run camp for asylum seekers in Papua New Guinea (PNG), detainees said, as officials tried to force them to move to a nearby transit center.

Australia on Oct. 31 wants to close its controversial detention center on PNG’s remote Manus Island, which has drawn sharp criticism from the UN and domestic and international human rights groups.

However, efforts to relocate the 800 men held there have stalled after a US relocation swap deal was suspended and nearly all the detainees were reluctant to move out amid fears of violence in the wider PNG community.

PNG officials last week gave the detainees in the center’s main Foxtrot compound until today to leave, warning them that water and power supplies would be cut off soon.

“We did not know whether they were serious or it was part of their scare tactics,” one Sudanese asylum seeker told reporters by mobile telephone, but declined to be identified for fear for jeopardizing his claim for US resettlement.

“But they cut off the water and power this afternoon,” he said.

The compound is to soon be demolished, according to a notice posted on Manus Island, a picture of which was texted to reporters.

Australian and PNG authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In May, detainees were told they must relocate to the community facility to be eligible for the swap deal with the US.

All but a handful of the refugees have refused to move to the Lorengau community facility, citing fears for their safety after several assaults on refugees.

Australia’s hardline immigration policy requires asylum seekers intercepted at sea trying to reach Australia to be sent for processing to camps at Manus and on the South Pacific island of Nauru. They are told they will never be settled in Australia.