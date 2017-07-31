Migrants rescued from deserted truck in Mexico

AFP, COATZACOALCOS, Mexico

Scores of Central Americans being smuggled to the US were rescued on Saturday from an abandoned truck in Mexico, a near-tragedy with chilling similarities to a deadly incident less than a week earlier in which 10 would-be migrants to the US perished.

A total of 178 people were found in the tractor-trailer truck in the town of Tantima in Mexico’s Veracruz State, authorities said.

Officials said occupants of the truck narrowly averted tragedy, realizing at some point that they had been abandoned by the traffickers. A few managed to escape the vehicle and enlist the aid of local residents who gave them food and water.

The Central Americans were then transported by police to a migration center, where they were given medical assistance before authorities began the process of returning them to their countries of origin.

A Mexican military source told reporters that most of the migrants were adults, although there were also a handful of minors.

Their rescue comes less than a week after the horrific suffocation deaths of 10 migrants who were trapped in an 18-wheel truck and discovered on July 23 in a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio, Texas.

Authorities said as many as 200 migrants might have been crammed into the trailer found in Texas, many of whom had to be hospitalized. Some survivors fled the parking lot in waiting cars, according to witness accounts.

US officials say fewer migrants are making the perilous overland journey to the US from Central America and Mexico in recent months, in large part because of harsh, anti-immigrant rhetoric from US President Donald Trump.

Migrants from Central America and Mexico willing to make the dangerous trip risk being victimized by thieves, criminal gangs and traffickers who sometimes take their money and abandon them in desperate conditions on either side of the US border.

Veracruz and the surrounding area has become one of the most dangerous regions for undocumented migrants making their way to the US, rights groups say, in part because of drug cartels like the notorious Zetas, which often charge a fee before allowing travelers safe passage.