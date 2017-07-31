Pollution clouds Gambia’s China courtship

AFP, GUNJUR, The Gambia

The Gambia is courting Beijing’s attention after re-establishing diplomatic relations last year, but villagers and activists say Chinese investment is a double-edged sword as they fight a firm accused of dumping waste.

Chinese firms in Africa are frequently accused of polluting to produce materials ready to export back home in incidents recorded by experts across the mines of Guinea, oil fields of Chad and forests of the Congo basin.

The government is nevertheless keen to kick-start direct Chinese investment to turn around the stuttering economy, although its environment agency has made clear it will tackle abuses of the delicate ecosystem in this largely undeveloped west African nation.

Residents of Gunjur, a village an hour south of Banjul, had welcomed the opening of a Chinese fish meal factory in September last year, hoping it would bring jobs to an area reliant on scant rewards from fishing and tourism.

“When the factory came here, a lot of people were happy, including me,” Environment Protection and Development Group of Gunjur director Badara Bajo said.

“We felt that it would help create employment opportunities and perhaps sustainable income to local inhabitants,” he said, describing his impressions of the Chinese-run Golden Lead company.

Banjul switched diplomatic ties to China, from former ally Taiwan, in March last year, but the Asian giant was already one of the African state’s top trading partners, with the Chinese snapping up valuable rosewood timber exports.

Illegal to export in neighboring Senegal, the prized wood was smuggled over the border into the Gambia from the southern Senegalese region of Casamance, souring relations with Dakar.

Since Gambian President Adama Barrow took power in January, Banjul has engaged in a charm offensive with Chinese businesses, seeking funding for the type of infrastructure and energy projects the government says were neglected under former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh.

Within months of the factory opening in Gunjur, residents began to notice a bad smell, followed by local waterways turning red and finally wave after wave of dead fish washing up on the shore. Swimmers in Gunjur’s lagoon began to complain of skin problems.

“The factory is very close to the lagoon. The lagoon is also close to the nature reserve which we have managed for 22 years now,” Bajo said.

Alerted to allegations of waste being piped directly into the sea and the destruction of some the area’s mangroves, the Gambian National Environment Agency (NEA) filed a lawsuit against Golden Lead on June 14.

Bajo and his colleagues also organized a protest in late May in the neighboring village of Kartong, where another Chinese firm has its sights set on a factory.

Kartong resident Lamin Jatta said the community “would not allow the Chinese company to pollute our environment, as this will drive European tourists from our beaches.”

Cases like Gunjur’s are test sites for the new government’s willingness to tolerate what experts have described as Chinese firms’ frequent disregard for the environment and the rule of law in other parts of Africa.

In its charges against Golden Lead, the NEA alleged that the Chinese company was discharging wastewater from their processing plant into the sea at Gunjur Beach without permission.

Golden Lead was also failing to keep records of its activities and waste management as required by Gambian law, it said.