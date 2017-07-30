Agencies

CANADA

Retiree wins second lotto

There are lucky people, and then there is Jules Parent. For the second time in nine years, the 69-year-old Quebec retiree has won C$1 million (US$804,279) playing the lottery. He showed up at lottery offices to pick up a check for C$1,222,069 after winning the jackpot from an online play worth C$3.2. Loto-Quebec places the odds of such a bet at about one in 23 million. Parent also won C$1 million in 2008.

NICARAGUA

Claim against US to restart

The leftist administration and the country’s congress are vowing to revive a US$17 billion damage claim made decades ago over US support for contra rebels in the 1980s. Leaders are angry over the US House of Representatives’ Foreign Relations Committee voting for a bill that would “oppose loans at international financial institutions” for Nicaragua unless it takes steps “to hold free, fair and transparent elections.” The unicameral legislature on Friday approved reviving the damage claim. Nicaragua was awarded unspecified damages in 1986 by the International Court of Justice, but Washington said it did not recognize the court’s jurisdiction, and a pro-US administration in Nicaragua dropped the claim in 1991. The US-supported contras sought to overthrow the Sandinista National Liberation Front government in the 1980s. About 30,000 people died in the war.

UNITED STATES

Shrinking seats a hazard

An appeals court panel said federal officials should reconsider whether to regulate the size of airline seats in the name of safety. One of the judges calls it the case of the incredible shrinking airline seat. On Friday, a three-judge panel for the federal appeals court in Washington found fault with the work the Federal Aviation Administration did before the agency rejected setting regulations on seat size. A passenger group called Flyers Rights challenged the agency in court, saying cramped planes are a safety hazard. The agency said it is studying the ruling.

UNITED STATES

Boy and bear reunited

A four-year-old north Texas boy has been reunited with his beloved teddy bear nearly a week after the furry friend was forgotten at Dallas Love Field airport. Luke Swofford of Rockwall got his favorite stuffed toy back on Wednesday after extensive efforts that included an airport search and online pleas for assistance. Family members said Luke and some relatives on July 20 flew home to Texas after a visit to Colorado, but the boy forgot his bear on a bench outside baggage claim. Airport officials turned to Twitter to help in the search. An airport security guard on Tuesday found Luke’s favorite toy in a break room.

UNITED STATES

Ruling favors Flint residents

Residents in Flint, Michigan, who were exposed to lead-contaminated water can pursue constitutional claims against state and city officials, a federal appeals court said on Friday. In a 3-0 decision, the court overturned decisions by a judge who said federal water law eclipsed claims of civil rights violations. The court said it was not judging the merits of the two lawsuits, but it is allowing residents to at least get inside the courthouse door. The cases now return to US District Judge John Corbett O’Meara in Ann Arbor, Michigan. They are among many lawsuits in state and federal courts over the disastrous decision to use water from the Flint River without treating it for corrosion in 2014 to 2015.