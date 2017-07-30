Wisconsin special session called for Hon Hai deal

AP, MADISON, Wisconsin

With an aggressive timeline to turn dirt as early as this year, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker on Friday called the state legislature into a special session to consider a US$3 billion incentive package to complete a deal with electronics giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co — known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group — to invest US$10 billion on a manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin.

Walker ordered the legislature to return as early as next week to consider the bill, which would have to be passed by the end of September under a deal he signed on Thursday with Hon Hai chief executive officer Terry Gou (郭台銘).

The plant would be the first outside Asia to produce LCD monitors used in computers, televisions and other areas. The envisioned factory, expected to open in 2020, would be 1.86 million square meters on a campus that spans 404 hectares in what Walker is calling the “Wisconn Valley.”

It would initially employ 3,000 people, but the deal calls for that to grow to 13,000 within six years.

An exact location has not been determined, but Hon Hai is looking at sites in Racine and Kenosha counties.

Walker on Friday took to the air in a campaign-style airplane tour to make the case that the entire state would benefit from a plant three times the size of the Pentagon.

“There’s a whole lot of people out there scrambling to try and come up with a reason not to like this,” Walker said. “I can tell you, that’s fine but I think they can go suck lemons. The rest of us are going to cheer and figure out how we get this thing going forward.”

The bill Walker unveiled for the legislature to consider would speed up the permitting process by making exemptions to various required environmental permits and borrow US$250 million to speed up completion of the Interstate 94 expansion project that runs through the area where the plant is expected to be built.

Because Wisconsin already waives all taxes on manufacturing credits in the state, the incentives for Hon Hai would be paid in up to US$200 million cash a year rather than a credit against taxes owed. They would be pro-rated based on job creation and money spent by Hon Hai and could be recouped if jobs are lost.

“Governor Walker has some explaining to do to taxpayers in every corner of the state who will foot the bill for this deal on the Illinois border,” said Scot Ross, director of the liberal activist group One Wisconsin Now.

University of Wisconsin-Madison agricultural economist Steve Deller on Friday said that based on what he knows of the deal, the state structured it in the most responsible way possible.

“If you’re going to do this, this is the way to go about it,” he said.

One of the harshest critics within the legislature is Democratic state Senator Dave Hansen, who represents Green Bay.

He said moving quickly on the US$3 billion incentive package would be “a serious case of legislative malpractice,” and expressed concern that Hon Hai would replace jobs at the plant with robots, as it has done at other facilities.

“Before the governor and legislators mortgage the future of Wisconsin taxpayers, possibly for decades, they should think very carefully about the long-term needs of the state rather than their own re-election,” Hansen said.