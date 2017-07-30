Priebus ousted as chief of staff

AP, WASHINGTON

His White House in turmoil, US President Donald Trump late on Friday abruptly announced he is appointing US Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly to be his chief of staff, ending the tumultuous six-month tenure of Reince Priebus.

After months of speculation about Priebus’ fate, Trump tweeted his decision as he landed in Washington after a speech in New York in which he lavishly praised Kelly’s performance at homeland security.

Priebus said he had offered his resignation on Thursday and Trump accepted, although those close to the president said the ouster had been in the works for weeks.

Priebus told CNN that he agreed the White House might benefit from “a reset,” adding that “I’m always going to be a Trump fan. I’m on Team Trump.”

Kelly is a retired marine four-star general, although he has little experience in civilian government.

Trump had focused on him in recent days, telling those close to him that he loved the general’s star power and that he believed military discipline was what his administration needed.

Priebus could never bring a semblance of order to the team of in-fighting rivals that populate Trump’s West Wing, and questions about his future have long swirled around the office.

Those questions sharply escalated this week with the arrival of Anthony Scaramucci, the hard-charging communications director who was hired over Priebus’ objections.

Priebus had grown increasingly isolated in the White House, as past Republican National Committee colleagues and other allies have left or been pushed out.

Priebus’ term ends in fewer than 200 days, the shortest tenure for any president’s first White House chief of staff since the post was formally established in 1946.

His power had been limited compared with past chiefs of staff. In a highly unusual arrangement, Trump said at the outset that Priebus and chief strategist Steve Bannon would serve as “equal partners” in implementing his agenda.

Scaramucci was the latest top aide to be granted a direct line to Trump and it became increasingly unclear who reported to Priebus.

Priebus was blamed by some within the White House for the failure of the Republican healthcare plan, with some Trump allies believing that Priebus’ longtime relationships with Republicans on Capitol Hill should have ensured the bill’s passage.

Trump had considered others, but he decided on Kelly because he was impressed by the job he had done and trusted him not to leak.

Priebus, a political operative and attorney, is expected to look for a corporate job or possibly write a book about his experience in the center of the Trump storm.

One of the final establishment Republicans in the White House, he was a frequent target of barbs from Trump over not being an early backer of his candidacy.