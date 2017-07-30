One killed, six hurt in Hamburg attack

AFP, HAMBURG, Germany

One person was killed and six injured on Friday when a failed asylum seeker brandishing a knife attacked shoppers in a Hamburg supermarket, shouting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great”) before being overpowered by passersby, police and officials said.

The attack had been motivated by “hate,” Hamburg First Mayor Olaf Scholz said, although he stopped short of declaring it a terrorist incident.

“It makes me especially angry that the perpetrator appears to be a person who claimed protection in Germany and then turned his hate against us,” he said.

If confirmed as an extremist attack, it would be the first in Germany since Tunisian Anis Amri drove a truck into crowds at a Berlin Christmas market on Dec. 19 last year, killing 12 and injuring 48.

Police said that the man was a 26-year-old born in the United Arab Emirates, but were unable to immediately confirm his nationality or identify the motive behind the violence.

News Web site Spiegel Online reported that the individual was named Ahmad A., who had arrived in Germany seeking asylum and had contact with the militant scene, as well as a history of mental health problems and drug use.

The attacker had been scheduled to be deported, but the process had been held up as he lacked identity papers, Scholz said.

Police and the city’s interior minister were expected to offer further details about the incident later yesterday.

Germany has been on high alert about the threat of an extremist attack since Amri’s rampage in Berlin, for which the Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Extremists have also carried out a string of random assaults in European countries using knives.

Like the Hamburg attacker, Amri was a failed asylum seeker who could not be deported for a lack of documents.

The similarity between the two cases risks reopening barely healed wounds over German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to allow more than 1 million migrants into Germany since 2015, with just two months to go until legislative elections in September.

“These criminals want to poison our free society with fear, but they will not succeed,” Scholz said.

Politicians were quick to jump on the attack, with the anti-migrant, anti-Islam and anti-European Alternative for Germany (AfD) party condemning the chancellor.

“Before Mrs Merkel tweets again that this is ‘beyond comprehension’: this has something to do with Islam. Comprehend that once and for all!” AfD’s Beatrix von Storch said on Twitter.

The attacker stabbed to death a 50-year-old man, believed to be a German citizen, and “struck out wildly” at others, wounding a woman and four men aged 19 to 64, police said.

Another 35-year-old man was hurt while overpowering the attacker in the street alongside other passersby shortly after the killing.

“A crowd of about 30 people ran out of the supermarket. They yelled that someone had been stabbed... We saw a man go past with a big knife, like a butcher’s knife, in his hand,” eyewitness Ralf Woyna told reporters.

Woyna had been sitting at a cafe opposite the entrance to the shop where the chase began.

“Two customers who also looked Middle Eastern took all the chairs from the cafe and ran after him. I lost sight of them for a minute and heard a shout of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in the distance, I knew it was an attack straight away,” he added.

An amateur mobile phone video published by Spiegel Online showed a handful of pursuers confronting the attacker, a bearded man wearing a T-shirt and jeans, amid dense city traffic.