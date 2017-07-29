Agencies

SPAIN

Train crash injures 54

A commuter train yesterday crashed into a railway buffer at Barcelona’s Francia station, injuring 54 people, one of which seriously, emergency services said. At least 18 of the injured needed hospital attention and the driver was among the injured, emergency services said. The train was coming from Sant Vicenc de Calders village in the province of Tarragona on the R2 line of the Rodalies commuter rail service. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

UNITED STATES

Naked ‘comedian’ robs bank

Authorities in Florida say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money — a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian. Instead, the FBI says 25-year-old Alexander Sperber is charged with bank robbery. A federal complaint says the man told authorities he parked his car at the bank, made a gun motion with his hand and demanded money from the teller, who gave him about US$4,700 in a bag. Officials say a red dye pack exploded, staining his clothes and a cast on his left wrist. The Sun Sentinel reported that Sperber was taken to a hospital and found to be coherent and uninjured. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

BRAZIL

Army to deploy in slums

Brazil’s defense minister on Thursday said that the military would take an increasingly aggressive role in fighting drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian Defense Minister Raul Jungmann said that troops would not just patrol, man checkpoints and help recover caches of automatic weapons, but would also be used in police operations against drug traffickers. Rio, which hosted last year’s Summer Olympics, has been plagued by increasing violence in the last year. That is particularly the case in hundreds of slums that are often controlled by drug gangs. Jungmann said 800 slums in Rio are controlled by traffickers, a rare acknowledgement by authorities about a loss of control.

MEXICO

Tainted fruit investigated

Mexico’s food safety agency said it was “premature” to point to Mexican papayas as the source of a Salmonella outbreak in the US. One person in New York has died of the disease and 46 have fallen ill in 12 other states. A statement on Thursday by Mexico’s Agriculture Department said agency technicians had begun collecting samples from across Mexico. The agency said it would not be possible to pinpoint the origin of the outbreak until a laboratory analysis is completed. On Wednesday, the US Food and Drug Administration said the illness had been tracked to Caribena-brand Maradol papayas.

UNITES STATES

Yellowstone tackles abuse

Yellowstone National Park superintendent Dan Wenk said he was taking disciplinary action against as many as 10 people after an investigation found women in the park’s maintenance division were subject to sexual harassment. The move comes as the US National Park Service’s image has been tarnished by widespread reports of sexual harassment, bullying and other misconduct at parks including Yellowstone, Yosemite, Canaveral National Seashore and Grand Canyon. The Yellowstone investigation was launched when a park employee complained in the Montana Pioneer magazine and to members of the US Congress that a pervasive “men’s club” environment encouraged the exploitation and abuse of female workers.