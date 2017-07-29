Boko Haram attack on oil team killed over 50: sources

AFP, KANO, Nigeria

More than 50 people were killed in a Boko Haram ambush on an oil exploration team in northeast Nigeria earlier this week, multiple sources said on Thursday, warning that the death toll could rise.

Tuesday’s attack in the Magumeri area of Borno State on a convoy of specialists from Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) was the Islamic militants’ deadliest in months.

Details of the ambush, which was initially thought to be a kidnapping attempt, have been slow to emerge and an exact death toll difficult to establish, as the military strictly controls access to rural Borno.

Telecom and other infrastructure have been severely damaged or destroyed in the conflict, which has left at least 20,000 dead and more than 2.6 million homeless since 2009.

The army on Wednesday said that 10 people were killed in the attack.

However, one source involved in dealing with the aftermath on Thursday told reporters: “The death toll keeps mounting. Now we have more than 50 ... and more bodies are coming in. It’s clear that the attack wasn’t for abduction. They [Boko Haram] attacked just to kill.”

An aid agency worker in Magumeri said that 47 bodies were recovered from the bush as of Wednesday evening.

“Eleven of them were badly burned in the attack. They were burned alive in their vehicle, which was stuck in a trench,” he added. “Many more could be recovered because search and rescue teams are all over the place.”

At the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, a medical worker said: “We have 19 bodies at the moment of civilians. Fifteen of them were vigilantes [civilian militia] and four were staff from the university. They have been taken for burial.”

University of Maiduguri academic staff union head Dani Mamman said they had received four bodies and that two of them were academics.

“We got the impression our staff on the team were rescued because that was what the military spokesman said yesterday, but we were shocked when we were given four dead bodies. This means it wasn’t a rescue,” he said.

OPEC-member Nigeria is looking to find oil reserves away from the southern Niger Delta, which has been blighted by attacks from militants wanting a fairer share of revenue for local people.

With production hit by the attacks, there has been a shift in focus to explore inland basins, including around Lake Chad in the northeast, where Nigeria meets Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

There has been no serious suggestion that Boko Haram is motivated by a desire to control oil in northeast Nigeria.

However, fighters might have been keen to make a show of force against the soldiers and civilian militia guarding the NNPC team.

The Islamic State group affiliate has been forced to rely on guerrilla tactics, particularly suicide bomb attacks, against the security forces and civilian militia.

Women and young girls in particular have been used against civilian “soft” targets such as mosques, as well as the university in Maiduguri, which teaches the “Western” education the group despises.