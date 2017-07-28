Agencies

ARGENTINA

Judges imprisoned for life

Four former federal judges were on Wednesday sentenced to life in prison for crimes against humanity committed during the country’s last dictatorship, in a ruling human rights groups called historic for punishing the regime’s civilian accomplices. The court in Mendoza province ruled that former judges Rolando Carrizo, Guillermo Petra Recabarren, Luis Miret and Otilio Romano participated in kidnappings, torture and murders. The men were tried for their failure to investigate petitions of habeas corpus filed by relatives of dissidents who disappeared during the dictatorship, which lasted from 1976 to 1983. During the trial, which began in 2014, prosecutors asked to change the charges against the four from being accomplices to primary participants in crimes, arguing their inaction on the petitions preceded the disappearance of more than 20 dissidents. Official estimates say about 7,600 people were killed or disappeared during the dictatorship, but rights campaigners believe the number was actually as high as 30,000.

COLOMBIA

Avianca halts Caracas flights

The nation’s flagship airline is suspending all flights to neighboring Venezuela, citing security concerns. Avianca on Wednesday announced it is halting services to the struggling nation because of changes needed to improve airport infrastructure and ensure international standards are met. The airline operates two direct flights to Venezuela: One from Bogota, Colombia, and the other from Lima, Peru. Avianca executive president Hernan Rincon said he laments the decision, “but our obligation is to guarantee the safety of the operation.” A growing list of carriers has suspended services to Venezuela as it sinks further into economic and political chaos. Last month saw the last United Airlines departure out of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas.

UNITED STATES

One dead at state fair

A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday, hurtling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others. Three of the injured remained hospitalized in critical condition on Wednesday night, authorities said at a late-night news conference. The man who was killed was one of several people who were thrown when the ride malfunctioned, Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said earlier.

UNITED STATES

Man caught running cobras

A Los Angeles man was on Tuesday arrested after federal prosecutors said he arranged to smuggle three live, highly venomous king cobra snakes hidden in potato chip canisters into the country. Rodrigo Franco, 34, was charged with illegally importing merchandise into the country in connection with a parcel from Hong Kong that was intercepted by US Customs and Border Protection agents on March 2 containing the 61cm snakes concealed inside the canisters.

UNITED STATES

Man tapes machete to arm

A man is accused of drunkenly strolling down a Maine road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated. Maine State Police said 31-year-old Corey Berry was on Tuesday arrested and charged with criminal threatening behavior. He was released after posting US$200 in bail. Berry was intoxicated, but cooperative. He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.