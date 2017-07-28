Kabul pulls down concrete blast walls to help citizens

AFP, KABUL

The blast walls that cut through Kabul like ramparts are being pulled down, part of a counterintuitive makeover by local officials who say the move will give the city’s war-weary residents a psychological boost.

The government early this month began removing the maze of concrete barriers that have proliferated across the Afghan capital in the 16 years since the US invaded Afghanistan at the height of the Taliban’s power.

The bid to remove the walls is illogical to some, coming as it does after attacks in Kabul have surged, making it one of the deadliest places in the country for civilians.

However, it is civilians who are driving the push, project head Najibullah Alokazy said.

“This problem was raised by the population — for them the city looks like a city at war,” he said. “It will help to decrease the traffic and it will have its tangible effects on the view of the city.”

The concrete barricades — shaped like a wide-based inverted “T” to provide protection from bomb blasts — shield the city’s most prominent inhabitants, from government officials to foreign embassy staff.

In just one of the 22 districts that make up the city, there are more than 3,000 blast walls, Alokazay said, while the compound that houses the NATO-led security mission in Afghanistan boasts more than 8,000.

However, their spread has been poorly regulated, with many of Kabul’s most high-profile residents, including former presidents and one-time warlords, building concrete shields that stretch far into the road.

“When a person became a member of the parliament, or the smallest agent of the government, they all had T-walls to protect their houses,” said Mustafa Sharify, the head of Beeroj Logistics Services, a firm that installs the blast walls.

Residents say the walls — which block views of once-wide streets and much-loved landmarks — do not make them feel safe, but represent a threat.

“It doesn’t help security in the streets. It helps only for their house,” resident Yama Rayeen said, gesturing toward one of the tall concrete barriers, which range in height from 3m to 7m. “If you block the roads it creates a lot of problems; the more you create traffic congestion, the more you have people trapped in case of an explosion.”

Such traffic congestion presents an opportunity for the Taliban and other militant groups, which have targeted Kabul’s roads with devastating regularity.

In late May, a truck bomb exploded during morning rush hour inside the city’s diplomatic quarter, killing more than 150 people and injuring hundreds, in the most deadly attack to hit the country since 2001.

On Monday, yet another bomb tore through early commuters, killing at least 26 people when it struck a bus full of government employees on their way to work.

The government plans to remove the blast walls that have been put up by private citizens — many without permission — but those outside embassies and government buildings, high-value targets for the Taliban insurgency, are to remain.

Nine hundred walls have so far been removed, and officials say the process has gone smoothly.

Each section of wall weighs more than 1 tonne and a battalion of tractors, under police protection, have been deployed across the city to remove the walls.

“We are very happy to get rid of these cages. We are born free; we don’t accept restrictions,” shopkeeper Ghulam Daoud Ghamugusar said as he observed a blast wall being dismantled, a cup of sweet tea in hand.